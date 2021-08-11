6 Best Rooftop Bars in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to about 6.89 million people. Its name came from the Native American Algonquian language where it means big hill place. Boston, Cape Cod, and Nantucket are some popular destinations for vacations in Massachusetts.

Rooftop bars are great places to spend a warm summer night at. If you are in Massachusetts and wondering what some nice rooftop places are, we have you covered. We have made a list below of the top 6 rooftop bars in all of Massachusetts.

6. Pier 6

Pier 6 is located in Charlestown, Massachusetts. The rooftop has both indoor and outdoor seating. The decoration is on-spot, it is nautical-themed. The ambiance is modern and clean. You can get spectacular panoramic views of the city skyline and harbor. The bar has a wide selection of beer and wine. They also have some delicious creative cocktails. Pier 6 is a cool scenic rooftop bar that has a great ambiance for a casual gathering.

Phone: (617) 337-0054

Location: 1 8th St Pier 6 Charlestown, MA 02129

5. Alba Restaurant

This place is situated in Quincy, Massachusetts. The decoration is clean and modern. This place also has great lighting. The ambiance is relaxing and comfortable. It is a good place to hang out with friends. The bar has an interesting drinks selection including a nice beer selection. Alba’s Restaurant has a fantastic wine list that stands out. If you are in Massachusetts, this is a great rooftop bar to try.

Phone: (617) 376-2522

Location: 1486 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169

4. Earls Kitchen + Bar

Earls Kitchen + Bar is located in Boston, Massachusetts. This place has indoor and outdoor seating available, both are spacious. The rooftop is heated and open all year round. It has a cool view of the city. The decor is upscale and modern with some beautiful lights, and the seats are comfortable as well. The atmosphere is cool and fun. They have a great selection of food and drinks. The drinks are delicious and fairly priced. This place has it all figured out and will provide you with a phenomenal experience.

Phone: (857) 957-0949

Location: 800 Boylston St Unit 107 Boston, MA 02199

3. Bar Louie

Bar Louie is situated in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The rooftop has stylish decor. It is spacious and comfortable. The outdoor ambiance is clean, cool, and casual. It also has a nice view. The bar has a decent selection of beers and you get solid food here. The service is good. Bar Louie is a great option if you want to hang out with some friends and have some delicious drinks.

Phone: (508) 952-6800

Location: 232 Patriot Pl Foxborough, MA 02035

2. Daedalus Restaurant

In the beautiful city of Columbia, you can find Daedalus Restaurant. This place has both indoor and outdoor seating arrangements available. The decoration is clean and classy. The outdoor ambiance enhances the experience to another level with some breezes that make a summer night much better. It also has a nice view of the surroundings. The bar has a nice beer selection with decent prices. There are also some good wines and cocktails. With good drinks and an amazing ambiance, Daedalus makes for a spectacular hang-out spot in the city.

Phone: (617) 349-0071

Location: 45 Mt Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138

1. Lookout Rooftop Bar

Lookout Rooftop Bar is located in the city of Boston. It is tastefully decorated. The ambiance is clean and comfortable. The music going on adds to its ambiance. They have some lovely heat lamps when the weather starts to get colder. This rooftop place has one of the best views, you can see the city skyline and the ocean. The drinks selection is pretty nice. The food is also delicious and of good quality. Stunning views, good food, and drinks, nice service, great ambiance - this is what you get at Lookout Rooftop Bar. Try this place for a memorable experience.

Phone: (617) 530-1559

Location: 70 Sleeper St Envoy Hotel Boston, MA 02211

What do you think of the mentioned bars? Did we miss out on any good rooftop bar? Let us know in the comment section below!

