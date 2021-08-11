Baltimore, MD

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Maryland

Maryland is a US state which has a population of about 6 million people. It was named after Queen Henrietta Maria of England. The National Aquarium is located in Baltimore, Maryland.

If you are from Maryland and looking for the best rooftop bars, we have listed below the top 6 rooftop bars from all over the state.

6. LB Skybar

LB Skybar is situated in the Baltimore city of Maryland. This place has two bars, one indoor and the other is outdoor. The ambiance is relaxing and comfortable, the string lights decor makes it look warmer. They also have some cabanas. The selection of food is small and you can get a nice variety of beverages. Look out for their happy hour, they have some nice deals going on. LB Skybar is a good casual spot to hang out with friends.

Phone: (410) 539-8400

Location: 20 West Baltimore St Baltimore, MD 21201

5. Topside

This place is located in Baltimore, Maryland. It is decorated pleasantly with a modern vibe. The ambiance is quite trendy and the good music taste adds to it. This rooftop place has one of the best and a panoramic view where you can also see the Mount Vernon monument. The food menu is limited yet unique and interesting. You can get a nice selection of beverages here. But the cocktail menu is truly impressive. Topside is a fantastic option if you want to try some good cocktails and beautiful views.

Phone: (410) 727-0065

Location: 612 Cathedral St Baltimore, MD 21201

4. Kaldi’s Social House

In the beautiful city of Silver Spring, you can find Kaldi’s Social House. This place has both indoor and outdoor seating available. It is comfortably decorated with a modern touch. There are also some televisions around. The rooftop bar has a nice social scene. They have a nice selection of food items and you can also get hookah here. The rooftop has a full bar. Kaldi’s Social House provides a suitable environment for both social gatherings or just to be by yourself and for working.

Phone: (301) 557-9990

Location: 918 Silver Spring Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910

3. Tommy Joe’s

Tommy Joe’s is situated in Bethesda, Maryland. The rooftop is on the third floor. It is all open-air with a covered bar area. There is a nice street view from here. The atmosphere is lively and fun. The bar also has a great selection of drinks, and the drinks are generous. The staff is very friendly and accommodating. It is a great spot to grab some drinks and have some small snacks.

Phone: (301) 312-8282

Location: 7940 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814

2. The Society Restaurant

The Society Restaurant is located in the city of Silver Spring in Maryland. The beautiful decor stands out - it is quite sleek and modern. The roof has a cool ambiance with some lighting. There are some nice heaters so you do not have to worry about any cold weather. It has a nice view of downtown Silver Spring. There is music going on and they have a projector screen. There is a nice variety of drinks, try their Rum Punch. The Society Restaurant is a great hang-out spot.

Phone: (301) 565-8864

Location: 8229 Georgia Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910

1. Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge is situated in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland. The rooftop decoration is minimalistic. The atmosphere is contemporary and relaxing. It also has good lighting. You can get a nice view of West Street and surrounding areas from here. It has a full bar. There is an appreciable selection of wines and beers, which are often changing. Nice views, comfortable atmosphere, quality drinks - these all make for a great experience!

Phone: (410) 280-5160

Location: 169 West St Annapolis, MD 21401

Have you tried any of the mentioned bars? Did you like it? Let us know about your experience in the comment section below!

