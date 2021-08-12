5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oregon

Timothy Dykes/Unsplash

A lot of the animals in Oregon, like in any other state, are dangerous and aggressive. Here are five of Oregon's most dangerous animals.

Porcupines

Generally, porcupines inhabit the eastern half of Oregon, but some have been spotted west of the Cascades. Porcupines are primarily nocturnal, but they can sometimes be spotted feeding in trees or doing other porcupine things during the day. A porcupine does not typically look for trouble, but each of them is covered in sharp, barbed quills that can seriously injure hikers, campers, and pets. A veterinarian should be consulted sooner rather than later if a quill stabs your pet. Porcupines also have a strong sense of perception, according to the ODFW, so that they can learn quickly. It is not uncommon for them to recall mistreatment and good memories."

Skunks

You won't hurt a skunk, except if you're at higher elevations. However, they spray acrid musky musk from under their tails when they feel threatened, leaving an unpleasant smell behind. The spotted skunk and its less well-known relative, the striped skunk, are typically docile creatures that will comply with your requests if you follow their lead. If you're stumbling through the woods or rushing to pet your striped cat, a skunk can spray you. When sprayed by a skunk, additional problems can develop besides the overwhelming stench, incredibly if you have a sting in your nose or eyes. Call your doctor or go to the emergency room immediately if you experience a severe reaction to being sprayed if your child is.

Wolves

In everyday wanderings you are unlikely to encounter one of the few gray wolves living in Oregon at last count, less than 150. Wolves that inhabit Oregon are protected under the Oregon Wolf Plan and typically stay near Washington and Idaho borders. It is only when wolves feel threatened or become accustomed to humans that they become dangerous. While camping, the ODFW recommends keeping food secure and not feeding wolves or any other animals they intend to prey on. Making a lot of noise will help you avoid becoming a wolf snack in the wild. If you spot one, use all your loudness to frighten it away. Keep your distance from the wolf while backing away slowly.

Raccoons

When raccoons encounter human beings, they may be highly aggressive due to their 'burglar mask' markings and propensity to steal whatever they can get their hands on. Almost a meter long and weighing up to 10kg, they can grow to nearly a meter. It is easy to see raccoons in Oregon because they regularly raid garbage bins, pet food bowls, and animal enclosures for food. Raccoons have no qualms about using cat flaps to get into people's homes, so if you know there are raccoons in the area, you should be extra careful not to leave food outside and attract them. In addition to carrying rabies and roundworms, raccoons frequently carry leptospirosis.

Myotis Bat

Myotis, a small brown bat with a wingspan less than 10 inches, is one of seven species found in Oregon. Because they live in the forest, they are hard to identify. Bats are usually found in buildings and are especially common in little brown bats. Both of these species are rare. Caves, trees, and human structures are typical habitats for myotis bats. In addition to being the most abundant species of bats in Oregon, many myotis bat species are declining, and the United States is actively trying to conserve them. Fisheries and Wildlife Service.

Western small-footed myotis is one of the smallest nocturnal mammals in Oregon. It has pale yellow to brown eyes, yellow ears, and black masks covering the nose and eyes. It forages along the cliff edge, mainly at cliff faces or near rocks. This species hibernates from November through February. There are no Myotis bats in Oregon west of the Cascade Range.

Because Oregon is home to many dangerous animals, it is best to take precautions when exploring. Which of these animals are you familiar with? Let us know if you have questions or comments below.

