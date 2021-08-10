5 Most Dangerous Animals In Michigan

Jan Kopřiva/Unsplash

Wildlife in Michigan ranges from harmless to dangerous. Several arachnids and insects live along Lake Michigan and Lake Superior's shores, while venomous snakes can be found under any log. As we discuss wild animals in this article, we will look at some of Michigan's most dangerous ones. Check them out below:

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake

Small and thick-bodied, the massasauga rattlesnake can reach lengths up to two feet! Their heads are heart-shaped, and they have vertical pupils - this is not a snake you'd want to run into. Snakes of this particular species live mainly in wet areas like prairies, marshes, and the low regions near rivers and lakes. Rattlesnakes hibernate in groups, but massasaugas hibernate alone under logs or trees or in crayfish burrows.

The massasauga is a clever reptile that detects prey by sensing vibrations, detecting heat given off by its marks, and chemicals given off by the target. Her diet occasionally includes frogs, voles, turtles, and other snakes. Waiting for something to capture their attention, they sit and wait.

By destroying skin tissues and blood cells and causing internal hemorrhaging, the venom damages body tissues and affects your circulatory system. Pain, swelling, bruising, and tingling are the most common symptoms. Seek immediate medical attention if this happens.

Small Brown Ticks

There are many types of ticks, which humans and animals can contract diseases and are a hazard. Unless an animal or a garment is brought in with a tick, ticks are rarely found indoors. Several species of ticks have bitten people and pets. Small brown ticks are difficult to miss due to their reddish-brown color and narrow shape. Depending on the species, they may be as small as 1mm or as large as 1cm. Whenever they start to fill with blood, their bodies become darker and more prominent.

Paper Wasp

If provoked, paper wasps can be extremely dangerous and are ubiquitous in Michigan. The venom in its stings does not cause death, like that of bee stings. Redness and swelling can accompany the stings of a paper wasp. Allergy sufferers are especially at risk and can die from their stings. The wasps will further sting if you swat them or squash them if you do so. Their bodies are slender, measuring about half an inch long. Yellow markings cover most of their black bodies. These nests are often found in trees, vegetation, and even on decks and in garages.

Black Bears

The black bear may seem docile, but it is dangerous if improperly exposed to the elements. Annually, one person is killed due to a Black Bear attack. In front of a black bear, one must speak slowly to demonstrate their humanness. As a last resort or to obtain food, bears attack humans when a cub is present. Identifying black bears is easy due to their black fur. Black bears are primarily found in Michigan's upper peninsula, where there are approximately 17,000 of them. The population of black bears in various parts of the country is described in this article.

Dawn and dusk are prime times for black bears to hunt and feed. Typically, they don't prioritize eating during the rest of the day, but they won't ignore it completely. During the day, they'll rest a lot.It is almost always the case that black bears seek shade throughout the hottest parts of the day. You are unlikely to encounter black bears around midday and through the early afternoon when they retreat into dense vegetation.

Their love of the water and their ability to swim makes them excellent swimmers in warm weather. Aside from resting and playing, some of them must also maintain their territories- specifically adult males. Therefore, it requires that it be marked so that other bears will recognize it as occupied.

Gray Wolves

Generally, wolves are wary of humans, but they have attacked humans on occasion. A razor-sharp bite and their incredible speed make them highly threatening. When prey flees, wolves will chase it. Seeing wolves shouldn't be viewed as a cause for alarm. Be sure to maintain eye contact while separating yourself gradually. The Upper Peninsula of Michigan has 700 gray wolves ; nearly all of them live there.

Do they scare you? Feel free to express how you feel in the comments below!

