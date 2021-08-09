5 Dangerous Animals in Maryland

Dmitry Vechorko/Unsplash

Here are some of the most dangerous animals in Maryland:

Hellbender Salamander

A fisherman named hellbender salamanders after their appearance, which they believed looked like they had crawled from hell and were determined to return. This slimy critter, which has earned the nicknames "devils dog" and "snot otter," is harmless. A crayfish is their primary source of food, and they do not have poisonous teeth. During the day, these giant salamanders can be found under rocks under which they spend the majority of their time. At night, they emerge to hunt.

Not the critters themselves are the most frightening thing, but what has happened to their habitat. They die off due to coal mining and agricultural pollution since they breathe through their skin. When you’re in Maryland, you have to be careful, especially when you’re on beaches! Hellbender salamander might kiss you hello and goodbye!

Snakehead

Snakehead's impact on the Chesapeake Bay region is something to be concerned about. Fish, freshwater crustaceans, and amphibians, especially largemouth bass, which reproduce rapidly once introduced to a body of water, face fierce competition from this insatiable appetite.

An air bladder that functions like a lung enables this Asian invasive species to survive out of water for up to four days. Therefore, what can we do to prevent this fish from spreading further? If you catch a snakehead in Maryland or Virginia, you must kill it as part of a plan to prevent and control it. Eaten these fish is perhaps the most exciting option, and some think marketing them would help control their spread.

Zombie Crab

A Halloween legend is being created around the Chesapeake critter. A parasite invades and takes control of the unwary creature, stealing its body and taking control of it. How did it turn out? The zombie crab turned into a mud crab. That's creepy!

Loxo parasites invade the crab's body and establish roots within the crab's tissues. A parasitic infection ultimately turns the crab into a zombie, storing larval parasites on its abdomen to survive!

Blister Beetles

Cantharidin, a compound produced by blister beetles, is sometimes used to remove warts. Although it is beautiful, cantharidin (not the beetle) has been considered an aphrodisiac since the 1800s.

Cantharidin was damaging their digestive tract's lining, but they didn't know it. A severe dermatitis reaction could be caused by cantharidin externally. Beetles can cause death when digested.

Japanese Oriental Wasp

Japanese oriental wasp typically measures between two and three inches. This is a deadly situation because of the aggressive behavior of the wasps. There are few insects as bold as this one. You can be stung by hundreds of bees at a time, and they sting you repeatedly. Consequently, the wasp is believed to deliver more venom to its victim than any other venomous animal. This is one of the most severe forms of pain there is. Wasps of this species live on remote islands associated with Japan, and they have a high mortality rate.

Do you think these creatures are harmful? Let us know in the comments below!

