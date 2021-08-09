5 Most Dangerous Animals in Maine

Photo Boards/Unsplash

People could make a good case for many other animals as well. Bobcats may pose a danger. There is always the possibility of seeing coyotes, fisher cats, or lynxes. While these three may seem short, they cover a great deal of ground in Maine's forests. These three, however, are the most dangerous, according to MaineHutsAndTrails.com. Because of their unpredictable nature or because of their ability to poison you for life.

Moose

Moose plays linebacker in the forest. In about three seconds, they can cross a fifty-yard stretch. Fortunately, they're usually quite content to spend their time kicking away mosquitos and searching for moss in bogs. Although they enjoy privacy, Moose like to stay in the shadows. They are capable of outrunning you. Rather than hurting you, they wish to be left alone.

Keeping a safe distance from the attacker is your best bet. Don't worry about making friends if you want to take a picture. It will trot away from you in a surprisingly graceful manner if it sees you most of the time. When you meet up with a Moose unexpectedly, and he is too close to ignore you, try hiding behind a nearby tree. They are not intent on hurting you but might feel an urge to protect themselves. You can't get around a tree trunk since they're too big. Don't try to outrun them. Avoid their path.

Bear

Since Maine began keeping records in the 1830s, there were no fatal wild bear attacks . As a result of plenty of food and an endless forest to roam, the bears here seem pretty chill. One reason for Maine's excellent track record could be that we only have black bears- the smallest and most docile species of bears (between 200 and 600 pounds). In general, they are pretty shy and tend to walk away as soon as they recognize you. Polar Bears have reportedly eaten people walking through a town square while stalking them.

Ticks

Indeed, ticks may not seem like 'dangerous animals,' but they're known to cause Lyme disease , so these little guys deserve their place on this list! Despite being pretty rare around here, especially at higher elevations, it is still worthwhile to take simple precautions to avoid ticks. Wearing lightweight clothing and long pants will help prevent a tick bite, but it cannot be accessible on hot days. Tick habitats, such as tall grass should be avoided. Make sure you check your health every few hours during your hike. Whenever you see a tick, if you try to remove it yourself, be very careful. Buying an affordable tick key will help you remove the tick altogether.

Great White Sharks

Alright, alright. Let's remember that Jaws was set in a picturesque coastal town of New England before you get mad and assume that I am just trying to stir up trouble. A historical sighting of this shark in coastal Maine waters led us to include him on our list. Captain James Harkins reported having spotted a Great White of 30 feet in 2012. Usually found in areas with good food sources (such as seals), Great White sharks can survive in waters as cold as 50 degrees F. The presence of Great White sharks in Maine's waters is not surprising given this. Maybe you should stick to Mooselookmeguntic Lake this year.

Fisher

Fishers may seem cute from afar, but they are known to be very dense. There have been two recent reports in New Hampshire of fishers attacking children. They are most likely to chase things like rabbits and cats.

Many years ago, it was believed that the angler lived only in Maine's most densely forested spruce-fur regions. Recent population expansions, however, have revealed that anglers are much more adaptable than was previously believed. Forests cover a significant portion of its range.

