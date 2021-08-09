5 Most Dangerous Animals in Kentucky

krakenimages/Unsplash

It's unlikely you'll stay away from Kentucky's most dangerous animals if you want to see the beauty of the Bluegrass State. A variety of terrain awaits you in this corner of the United States, from the hazy Appalachian ranges in the east to the sweeping prairies of the American Great Plains in the west. Then there is the fried chicken, the whisky, and the foot-stomping country music heritage. In no particular order, here are Kentucky's 5 most dangerous animals!

Timber rattlesnake

Among the most hazardous animals in Kentucky might be the timber rattlesnake , one of the most dangerous snakes in the United States. The pit viper possesses more enormous fangs and more potent venom than other pit vipers (such as the copperhead). Along with Kentucky and the southern part of its range, the snakes have more potent venom than those in the north. It is enough to cause severe bleeding, severe pain, and nervous system shutdowns.

Fortunately, the timber rattlesnakes of Kentucky are reasonably chilled. Humans don't like them. As you approach, you'll often hear their trademark tail rattle warn you of impending strikes. Its adults can reach a length of over 1.5 meters. The back of these birds is beige and grey with dark brown and blackish bands.

Copperhead

In the United States, copperheads are among the most common snakes with venom. From the coastal mountains of Maine to the piney woods of Texas, it can be found all over the eastern half of the country. Copperheads of both subspecies live in Kentucky. During the winter (when they hibernate), you are unlikely to see them out and about. Human encounters are more likely to occur in the spring and the evenings of the summer. Additionally, copperheads prefer the wooded lowlands and plains away from the Inner Bluegrass region.

Even though they are less potent pit vipers, copperhead bites are certainly not something to look forward to. Usually, they will cause severe tissue damage and extreme pain at the site of contact with the skin. More importantly, there can be a real challenge finding these sliders. As they move through the Kentucky undergrowth, they have camouflage patterns of brown, tan, and grey on their backs, which helps them blend right in.

Pygmy rattlesnake

The pygmy rattlesnake is one of the smaller serpents found in this corner of the United States, as its name implies. In total, these guys grow up to 60cm, which is much smaller than their rattling viper brothers, the cottonmouth (more on those later), and the timber (see above). The danger remains, however. Blood is injected into bites, resulting in a hemorrhagic cocktail destroying tissues in a localized area. Most scientists believe the pygmy cannot poison a person with its venom.

Black widows

A black male widow looks vastly different from a black female widow . There is an off-brown base color to the masculine side of the species, dashed with white lines. It's a black spider with a tiny dot of red on its abdomen, like those you've seen on Discovery Channel. There have not been any black widow deaths in the U.S. since the 1980s, but they are relatively common. Even so, it can cause severe pain and neurological damage for up to seven days!

Coyotes

From the moment the first pioneers trawled through the woods on their way to California, coyotes have been known to live in this part of the central-eastern United States. In the last four decades, reports of sightings in the old land of Dixie have increased, prompting more warnings about a potential threat.

A central aspect of Native American folklore, the coyote, is the prairie wolf or brush wolf. Wily and cagey, the creature was portrayed as one who slithered through the plains. Between five and seven fully grown adults live in each pack, which may or may not be related. It is not uncommon for coyotes to hunt in pairs to take down larger prey over large territories. Although human attacks are relatively rare, many reports have been filed about attacks on livestock and pets.

