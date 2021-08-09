5 Most Dangerous Animals in Hawaii

Most people picture golden beaches, azure water, and happy hour Mai Tais when they think of Hawaii. We don't need stinging jellyfish, biting spiders, or angry centipedes that are foot-long. However, don't be put off by the thought of deadly animals. You only need to be very careful and be aware of the following dangerous animals in Hawaii:

Long-spined venomous sea urchins

The depths of Hawaii's shores are dotted with venomous long-spined sea urchins - called wana locally. These spined creatures are tiny and static but pack a nasty punch.

At some of the state's most renowned surfing spots, sea urchins attach themselves to coral, rocks, and other submerged surfaces. It is unavoidable to step on them because of this. There is something of a rite of passage for die-hard surfers in the state when they end up with sea urchin spines embedded in their feet. Several spines can break off from an urchin's spine, and if they lodge in the body, they can be extremely painful. They eventually dissolve, but their venom can be very dangerous.

Cone snails

Cone snails are found in Hawaii in 34 different species. Cone snail shells can be tempting when they have pretty, intricately patterned shells but beware! Despite their unassuming appearance, cone snails can be some of Hawaii's most dangerous animals. Their venom can be deadly to humans because of their venom. Cone snails are nicknamed dizzy shells by Hawaiians due to their venom's ability to cause anaphylactic shock in humans.

Hawaiian cone snails come in quite a few varieties, and fortunately, not all of them are harmful. A bee's sting is no more powerful than the venom in many insects.

Tiger shark

In addition to tiny sea creatures and marine beasts, the Pacific ocean is home to several dangerous animals, but sharks are most feared. Hawaii's waters are home to some of the most hazardous sharks, including the tiger shark. Their snouts are blunt, and they have stripes that look like tiger stripes on their bodies. Tiger sharks grow up to 13 feet in length. A powerful predator, they have a keen sense of smell and sight. Only great white sharks attack humans more frequently than tiger sharks. They are not known for swiping away after biting a human due to their undiscerning taste in food.

Moray eel

The moray eel is one of the most dangerous animals in Hawaii. The state's waters are teeming with moray eels: there are over 80 species of this fish that live along the sea bed in holes and under rock layers. There are two sets of very sharp teeth on these slithering critters, and their eyes bulge. Their length can reach 13 feet. It's pretty gruesome to see them.

A moray eel attacked a woman on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, in 2018. Some thought a shark had bitten her because the wound was so painful. Despite this, moray eels seldom attack humans despite their aggressive behavior towards humans. Rather than swimming at regular swimming hours, eels tend to stick together during the night.

Yellow-bellied sea snake

The yellow-bellied sea snake is one of the few snakes found on land in Hawaii, but it is a relatively venomous species near Hawaii's waterways. The bright yellow underbellies of these snakes make them easily recognizable. Their upper bodies are brown, and they can reach a length of 35 inches. Although with the currents, they often drift on the surface while waiting for prey in large groups of thousands, staying underwater for up to 3 hours at a time.

