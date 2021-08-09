5 Most Dangerous Animals in Indiana

James Wainscoat/Unsplash

You've found the right place if you're looking for the creepiest, creepiest, and most dangerous animals in Indiana. Spiders, snakes, and the like are pretty obvious, but others may surprise you. Indiana has a vast variety of dangerous animals, ranging from tiny insects to gigantic mammals! Starting with the more apparent critters, we'll work our way to the animals that may surprise you with their deadliness. Check out the list of the most dangerous animals in Indiana below:

Grey wolves

Indiana does not have any breeding populations of grey wolves . The tradition of eliminating these iconic pack hunters of the plains follows a similar trend in many western states. However, gray wolves are known to live in portions of neighboring Michigan, so it is possible that they could wander into the Hoosier State. Other places in the American Midwest . have also reported seeing them.

Wolf packs of 15 or more are known to hunt together. As a result, they can carry down larger prey like deer and moose with their sheer numbers. In agricultural environments, habitat crossover poses the greatest danger to humans. Since 2000, there have been a minimal number of reports of wolf bites in the United States. The incidence rate of rabies infection, one of the most severe complications, is much lower in the USA than in European and Asian populations.

Coyotes

Almost the entire North American continent is inhabited by coyotes , a close relative of the wolf (see above). The hounds can be found everywhere, from the scorching deserts of New Mexico to the snow-covered mountains of Canada. Often referred to as prairie wolves in Indiana, they can also be found there.

In cities as well as on the rolling plains, we now regularly see UFOs . These guys are commonly misunderstood as domestic dogs but are far more hazardous. With plenty of wit and intelligence, they possess a sharp bite. In hunting, multiple individuals are usually associated with a pack that hunts together. Coyotes often cross agricultural land, and coyotes cause conflicts with humans.

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake

The eastern massasauga rattlesnakes keep making lists! Fortunately, northern Indiana has a limited number of snakes of this type. It is doubtful that you will ever see one, as they are very endangered. In addition to disrupting blood circulation, their venom kills surrounding tissue. Though they tend to be shy, these little guys aren't outwardly aggressive.

Bobcats

Bobcats are among North America's most elusive and beautiful cats. While it's still considered a least-concern species on the list of endangered species, you won't find one of these guys very easily in Indiana. There are a few breeding populations in this corner of the Midwest, but it's a little difficult to estimate the number of individuals. It has primarily to do with nocturnal habitats and a preference for being very far from human settlements.

Deer

Right, you read it right - deer. One million auto accidents happen each year in the United States because of deer, the single most dangerous animal. In states like Indiana, where forests are typical, that amounts to around 2,500 every day. Whenever possible, drive slowly at night if you need to go at night at all to avoid a deer hide accident.

This concludes our list of Indiana's most dangerous animals, not including wolves or bears. The truth is that most of these animals are unlikely to attack or bite you if you take precautions. Although a little bit of caution never hurts, you don't have to worry too much. Are you familiar with these creatures? Are you familiar with their bites? Leave a comment with a harrowing tale of survival!

