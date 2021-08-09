5 Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois

David Clode/Unsplash

Considering Illinois has such vast and varied landscapes, several dangerous predators are to be expected. On some of the lists of dangerous animals, there are no animals, at all. It's a bug, after all! Yeah, the list includes more than half tiny terrors. Don't be too scared by the headline alone because many animals are relatively rare in Illinois.

There are plenty of exciting and diverse wildlife species in Illinois. Some of these Illinois animals can be deadly. Here are a few of them:

Timber Rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake has a visually intimidating appearance with its large, broad head and brightly patterned, black-spotted body. In Southern Illinois, where rocky hills and cliffs are frequent, you can find this rattlesnake in the deep woods. When left alone, timber rattlesnakes are not aggressive, despite their poisonous nature. If you find one of these snakes in the wild, you must leave the area immediately to avoid any bother from the snake.

Striped Bark Scorpion

Striped bark scorpions are commonly found in the midwestern parts of the United States and Mexico. Light brown, it blends in easily with its surroundings. Typically, the striped bark scorpion lives near trees and other wooded areas, as its name implies. Getting stung by one of these scorpions can cause severe complications if not treated properly. If you are unlucky enough to contact one, you must seek medical attention immediately.

Spiders, mites, and ticks all have venom

poisonous for humans, but only 50 species possess it. The bark scorpion found in southern Arizona and western New Mexico is the only species that pose a threat in the U.S.

Black Widow Spider

In addition to its distinctive black color, black widow spiders also have an iconic red spot on their abdomen. Southern Illinois is home to the black widow spider. Even though these spiders are not very common, you will want to take precautions if you come across one in your home, given that they are some of the most venomous in this part of the world. In the unfortunate case of being bitten, immediate medical attention must be sought.

Mountain Lion

Despite some denials, some people have had encounters with mountain lions in Illinois. The sheer size of mountain lions makes them a challenge to deal with. In a matter of seconds, a paw can pose a significant threat to humans. To see one of these big cats in the wild, you would usually have to be in a more secluded area. The local mall isn't home to a mountain lion, so you won't have to worry about coming face to face with one!

Brown Recluse Spider

Southern Illinois is home to the brown recluse spider, which is a venomous spider. Even though these predators are small, measuring less than two centimeters, they are two spiders with medically significant venom. Due to its tendency to hide from humans, the brown recluse gets its name. As well as hiding under porches, they prefer deep closets. Illinois contains half of the brown recluse population.

Brown recluse spiders are rare to find brown recluse spiders outside Illinois and Indiana, native to this area. This family of spiders is generally over-reported, and they are not as common as thought. A bite from a brown recluse spider can result in large, necrotic lesions, but the surrounding tissue is not permanently destroyed.

If you think there is more to add to these dangerous animals in Illinois, please feel free to comment on your suggestions below!

