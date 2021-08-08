5 Best Cupcake Places in North Carolina

Icons8 Team/Unsplash

Time to pull out the forks! All occasions call for a delicious cake of any shape, size, and flavor. Although cakes are perfect for different events, finding a cake shop dedicated to the craft is hard. Delicious baked goods are one thing Southerners excel at. These bakeries in North Carolina offer some truly delectable concoctions.

1. The Peppered Cupcake, Wilmington, North Carolina

If you don't mind branching out from your usual sweets, this sweet shop offers savory twists on the classic treat as well as traditional cupcakes. Among the most popular cupcakes are blueberry-strawberry jalapeno and spicy bacon maple. You can also get salted caramel and crème brulee cupcakes. You will find savory cakes baked with chipotle pepper, habanero, and cracked pepper, then topped with various jams in the restaurant.

Even when you pick the mango and habanero variation or try the pear, mint, and wasabi recipe, you're still a lot more adventurous than someone who chose a box of red velvet.

Location: 105 S Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401, United States

Website: thepepperedcupcake.com

Phone: +1 910-399-1088

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-7pm

2. Cupcake Dream, Wilson, North Carolina

The cupcake company Cupcake Dream of Wilson makes "delicious and unique designs." Dessert lovers will find all their needs at Cupcake Dream, from cupcakes, cookies, and cakes to cake pops.

You can order an elegantly designed cake with one week's notice for birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, and other special events. The cake with fondant can be ready with two weeks' notice. It doesn't matter if it's for a special occasion or to celebrate another milestone, Cupcake Dream will turn your vision into a cake batter and icing.

Location: 2861-C Ward Blvd, Wilson, NC 27893, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 252-206-1341

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am-6pm

3. Smallcakes, Cary, North Carolina

A favorite for beautiful cupcakes and cakes for any occasion, Smallcakes has been named "Best Cupcakes in Durham." It has been featured on "Cupcake Wars" several times, on "The View," and is listed as one of USA Today's top cupcake spots in the country. Their bakery offers smash cakes, cupcakes without icing, cupcakes by the dozen, and cakes with fondant.

Smallcakes offers a wide array of options, as well as a dozen signature flavors and gluten-free options. Come in and treat yourself to delicious cakes while receiving wonderful customer service.

Location: 1132 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC 27519, United States

Website: smallcakesnc.com

Phone: +1 919-388-2253

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10am-8pm

4. Sassy Cakes, Locust, North Carolina

Try these inexpensive, well-made treats on your own or with a group. The store offers a wide variety of grab-and-go snacks, including cupcakes, cake pops, cheesecakes, cookies, cream horns, and brownies.

Personalized cakes are available in many flavors and icing options for your next event. From six to 100 people, Sassy Cakes can meet your needs! Sweet treats baked with a touch of sass by Sassy Cakes Bakery.

Location: 245 Town Centre Dr, Locust, NC 28097, United States

Website: http://www.sassycakesbakery.com/

Phone: +1 980-354-8001

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 10am-5pm, Sat 9am-2:30pm

5. Main Street Cake, Burlington, North Carolina

Main Street Cake specializes in making award-winning custom cakes and cupcakes. If you have a vision for a cake, let them sculpt a beautiful, tasteful cake for you.

One of Main Street Cake's awards is the first place for wedding cake design at the North Carolina State Fair and Readers' Choice for "Best Cake Shop" at the Dixie Classic Fair. Vanilla and chocolate cakes are available, as well as key lime pie and maple bacon. The dessert selection is endless, with hundreds to choose from.

Location: 1345 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215, United States

Website: mainstreetcake.com

Phone: +1 336-261-8725

Store Hours: Tue-Wed 11am-6pm, Fri 11am-6pm, Sat 11am-4pm

Among the most popular, tastiest, and trendiest desserts at the moment are cupcakes. They are not only tasty but cute as well. One-person desserts that are the perfect size, so you don't feel stuffed. The food is portable, and serving a crowd is easy. No one feels they did not get enough because everyone receives an equal share.

