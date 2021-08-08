5 Best Cupcake Places in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is often associated with sandy beaches. In these charming Colonial towns, you will find remnants of bygone ages, as well as summer fun at the seaside. Despite being one of the smaller states, Rhode Island has several large cities, including its capital, Providence.

The state also boasts delicious cupcakes, which can satisfy any craving for baked goods you may have while visiting this historically significant region. Come with us to Rhode Island, which is part of the New England region, to visit the five best cupcake bakeries.

1. Cupcake Charlie's, Newport, Rhode Island

The company now has locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but it all started here with familiar favorites in its arsenal, such as carrot cake, red velvet, and Hostess cupcakes. But one menu item stands out among the rest. The Orange Dreamsicle is very popular among regulars.

It's an orange zest cake with cream filling and orange buttercream frosting. This particular cupcake item is proof that Orange when added as an ingredient, can make baked goods extra special. Bakers should use it much more frequently.

The bakery offers 16 award-winning cupcake flavors every day, as well as cakes and dessert tarts. Besides offering sweet treats like trifle cups, large chewy cookies, cake pops, frosting shots, and coffee and tea, Cupcake Charlie's has been featured on the hit television show "Cupcake Wars." Additionally, there are gluten-free cupcakes, as well as ice cream, stuffed cupcakes, and "whoop cakes."

Location: Brick Market Place 135 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI 02840, United States

Website: http://www.cupcakecharlies.com/

Phone: +1 401-848-2253

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

2. The Cupcakerie, Cranston, Rhode Island

Food lovers and dog lovers will find this spot appealing. This is where we treat ourselves and our dogs after a walk. As part of Jack's Snacks, the Cupcakerie produces tasty cupcakes and nutritious treats for dogs.

However, we drove here for the real deal - Their cupcake menus fit for humans. They have offerings that bear cute labels such as "Wake Up and Smell the Cupcake" and the "Shake Your Coconuts".

We were indeed woken up by the "Wake Up," which included mocha cake and espresso cream cheese frosting. On the other hand, "Shake Your Coconuts" is topped with toasted coconut, coconut cake, and buttercream frosting. Both frostings were delicious. The cakes are a bit dry, but some people prefer that.

Location: 1860 Broad St, Cranston, RI

Website: https://www.yelp.com/

Phone: +1 401-835-0311

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 8am-10pm

3. LaSalle Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island

Fresh pastries and bread are available here every day starting at six a.m. It is important to try red velvet cupcakes when available. In addition to baked goods and savory treats, the restaurant makes great soups and pies.

Location: 993 Smith St, Providence, RI 02908, United States

Website: lasallebakery.net

Phone: +1 401-831-9563

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 6am-7pm, Sun 6am-6pm

4. Decadent Designs, North Providence, Rhode Island

Decadent Designs has received overwhelming approval among locals. This bakery is run by a family on a mission to bring back the small-batch bakery concept in the pastry scene. Their cupcakes are delicious and fun. We've never been disappointed with the cake's flavor or toppings, and it's always fresh.

Location: 1755 Smith St, North Providence, RI 02911, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 401-499-5767

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 9am-4pm

5. Silver Star Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island

A Portuguese bakery, the Silver Star Bakery, is an excellent choice for Portuguese sweet rolls and European and American pastries, cupcakes, and custom cakes. To create the best cakes, pastries, and other delectable baked goods with the aromas and tastes of their respective origin countries, Silver Star Bakery has dedicated itself to baking only the best. They also strive to constantly make something new to offer their patrons.

Location: Silver Star Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 401-421-8013

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5am-7pm, Sun 5am-5pm

When you need a quick break, these cupcake bakeries are open to serve you. Who knows, what you need might probably be a bite of this sweet indulgence to make your day.

