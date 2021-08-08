5 Best Burger Bars in Massachusetts

Massachusetts isn't just known for seafood and Fluff. Their smoked meats cover the spectrum, just like any respectable state. If you're seeking a change of pace, you'll enjoy these five great burger bars in the Commonwealth.

1. Bancroft Burger, Burlington, Massachusetts

To be a legitimate chophouse, an authentic burger must be present, and The Bancroft offers this. The burger in question uses a 9-ounce prime chuck patty that's blanketed in cheddar cheese and then grilled over an open flame. In addition, the ketchup made in-house has a vinegary zing that lends some tang to the crispy potato wedges and the juicy beef. A satisfying conclusion to the meal would be Bancroft's Monthly Sundae of the Month.

Location: 15 3rd Ave, Burlington, MA 01803, United States

Website: the-bancroft.com

Phone: +1 781-221-2100

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat 4pm-9pm, Sun 4pm-8pm

2. The Fix Burger Bar, Worcester, Massachusetts

For those who love the concept of making a fantastic burger masterpiece, this is your chance to shine. Everything you need is supplied, and more are offered here in The Fix so that you can come up with a burger of your own making. When faced with the array of different burgers, toppings, and cheeses on the menu, customers can select from one of the carefully prepared burgers. Bigger Mac is a quarter-pound burger with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun. As far as we're concerned, this recipe is leaps and bounds above the previous ones that you have tried.

At the Fix Burger Bar, you can get either a "Fixed Up" creations, or you can create your own. If you're on a diet, steer clear of this location. The Fix offers delicious burgers and ice cream frappes made by hand every day.

Location: 108 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605, United States

Website: thefixburgerbar.com

Phone: +1 774-823-3327

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 12pm-9:30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-8:30pm

3. KKatie's Burger Bar, Marshfield, Massachusetts

KKatie's makes all of its burgers fresh every day, and they're 100% Certified Angus Beef. There are two locations in Massachusetts where they do business. There is a Plymouth-based restaurant and a Marshfield-based restaurant, each with superb food. Cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Katie's special sauce are served atop a toasted sesame seed bun in the Big KKmac. You get all the hamburgers at KKatie's with fries and a pickle on the side.

Four quarter-pound burgers are stacked on top of the Rock, each with cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese, and a special sauce. Choose between 'pink' or 'no pink' in ordering burgers.

Location: 1899 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050, United States

Website: http://www.kkaties.com/

Phone: +1 781-837-0012

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11:30am-8pm, Thu-Sun 11:30am-9pm

4. White Hut, Springfield, Massachusetts

Among the few restaurants left in the US whose name is linked to a significant, early fast-food restaurant. Because of the rise of White Castle during the 1920s and 1930s, many burger joint owners added the word "White Castle" in their names to guarantee success. While there is no menu, White Hut has had successful 80 years. You wait for your turn and place your order at the counter. We suggest you ask for more onions and order an extra burger, so you don't have to line up again if you feel you still want more after devouring your first one.

Location: 280 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089, United States

Website: whitehut.com

Phone: +1 413-733-8000

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 6:30am-7:30pm, Sat-Sun 8am-7:30pm

5. Bronwyn Restaurant, Somerville, Massachusetts

German and greater Central and Eastern European cuisine are served here, but it's the Bronburger—the cafe's most famous burger—that is the true must-try.

This is a homemade burger, with strips of house-made bacon across the patty, melting Comté cheese, honey mustard, and a sauerkraut slaw on the stuffed in.

Location: 255 Washington St, Somerville, MA 02143, United States

Website: bronwynrestaurant.com

Phone: +1 617-776-9900

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 5pm-9pm, Thu-Fri 5pm-10pm, Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 11am-3pm/5pm-9pm

This list can help you whenever you need something with a little more substance. Other burger joints might sandwich a patty between two pieces of bread, but they go above and beyond with their creativity, making warm, delicious, gooey, and delectable food.

