5 Best Burger Bars in Maine

The burgers in the entire state of Maine are truly great. For your sake, we examined the options and found the 5 best additions to the foodie bucket list for you.

You'll find a hamburger to suit everyone's tastes here: from traditional hamburgers to giant hamburgers filled with toppings. To experience it for yourself, gather a friend, get going, and forget about your restrictive diet. Let's see what we have on our list.

1. Nosh Kitchen Bar, Portland, Maine

Burgers made by Nosh are well-known for their off-the-wall combinations. You should give the Burnt Trailer Queen or The Slab Burger a try, even if you aren't sure if you like a creative menu. Because all-natural cows raised in Nebraska are the only cows used, Nosh only uses beef from those cows.

Instead of a basic single patty, imagine a burger made with four massive patties made with absolutely delectable, specialty blend patties. They are all chuck and brisket with all the drippings from searing, and they are perfectly cooked on a flattop grill. Not drooling yet? If that's the kind of burger you're looking for, Nosh has got you covered.

Location: 551 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, United States

Website: https://www.noshkitchenbar.com/

Phone: +1 207-553-2227

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm

2. McKay's Public House, Bar Harbor, Maine

What is inside the building is more than enough to warrant a visit. The chefs at McKay's make the state's best burgers. Its name doesn't have to be catchy. The dish's name is The Burger, which is served on a brioche bun and topped with your favorite cheese and organic produce. A secret sauce is then added, and you can customize it to your liking by adding extras like mushrooms, caramelized onions, or fried eggs.

Location: 231 Main St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, United States

Website: mckayspublichouse.com

Phone: +1 207-288-2002

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 5pm-9:30pm

3. Harmon's Lunch, Falmouth, Maine

This particular clapboard house features a modest menu, a spot that accepts only cash, and is decorated with signs, paintings, and sayings that incorporate whimsical sentiments. Their focus is on the double cheeseburger, which comes with mustard, fried onions, and relish.

This hotspot serves classic American fare, such as burgers, hot dogs, and fries, earning it the accolade of having one of the best burgers in Maine from numerous other publications. Get ready for an explosion of flavors, toppings, and perfectly toasted buns when you walk into an old general store. The Loaded Burger, with mustard, sweet red relish, and fried onions, is certainly worth checking out.

Location: 144 Gray Rd, Falmouth, ME 04105, United States

Website: https://www.yelp.com/

Phone: +1 207-797-9857

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30am-3pm, Sat 11am-7pm

4. The Owls Head General Store, Owls Head, Maine

Food Network asserts that The Owls Head General Store's burgers are the best in Maine. A small general store in remote Maine has recently received nationwide attention, one of its most significant achievements. For the most part, customers seek out the Seven Napkin Burger when they arrive at the establishment, but they offer an item that consists of two grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns.

It's well worth the drive up the coast for the Sevens Napkin Burger. This hamburger features a beef patty topped with cheese, mustard, mayo, ketchup, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions. Make good use of your jaw muscles!

Location: 2 S Shore Dr, Owls Head, ME 04854, United States

Website: https://www.owlsheadgeneralstore.com/

Phone: +1 207-466-9046

Store Hours: Wed-Mon 7am-7pm

5. Blazes Burger, Westbrook, Maine

Good burger restaurants are found in Maine. But Blazes Burger takes the prize for being different. One look at their burgers should do the trick if the great reviews don't.

Blazes Burger offers its Cheeseburger, which customers can then personalize by selecting the various toppings. With your selected cheeses and toppings, the six ounces of beef will be encased in a grilled brioche bun that has been toasted.

Blazes Burger has special foodie knowledge that satisfies those in search of burgers. These burgers and hot dogs are thick, meaty, topped with bacon, and have tater tots and veggie burgers as well. The simple truth is, everyone can find something to like here.

Location: 652 Main St, Westbrook, ME 04092, United States

Website: blazesburgers.org

Phone: +1 207-591-0331

Store Hours: Tue-Wed 11am-7pm, Thu 11am-7:30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-8:30pm, Sun 11am-7pm

The very essence of America is found in its food. And if you're craving something even juicier, we recommend exploring the artisanal and grass-fed burger options that are also available in Maine. If you find yourself craving a hamburger in the future, Maine has great places to choose from.

