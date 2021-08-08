5 Best Burger Bars in Kansas

While the classic burger has been a staple in America for over a century, new and inventive approaches to cooking burgers have increased in popularity. In Kansas, you'll discover extraordinary selections. In this article, we've highlighted the top 5 burger joints in the state.

1. The Cozy Inn, Salina, Kansas

A home away from home for city visitors.

A well-known and well-liked fast-food hamburger can be enjoyed at Cozy Inn in Salina. While customers may initially be interested in learning about the history of this place came to be, they keep coming back for the flavor.

The Cozy Inn, a restaurant located in Salina, Kansas, was established in 1922 and first served small hamburgers that came to be known across the country as 'sliders.' Cozy only offers single sliders and half dozen-piece sliders, but please do not ask for cheese. Do not also request French fries. Grab a bag of chips, and you'll smell like onions by the time you leave.

Location: 108 N 7th St, Salina, KS 67401, United States

Website: https://www.cozyburger.com/

Phone: +1 785-825-2699

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

2. Bomber Burger, Wichita, Kansas

Regardless of what type of restaurant list you use, this south Wichita diner almost always pops up on the list. It serves burgers that are notable for both their size and flavor. As the retro-vibe theme is not to everyone's taste, everyone will enjoy the hearty Angus beef burgers seasoned with a blend of garlic powder and various other spices. Many customers believe the monstrous Bus #36 Burger, made from two pounds of ground beef and six cheese slices, is the best item on the menu. French fries, hand-cut and crispy, are the ideal accompaniment. Your orders have to be paid in cash. The business is eco-friendly, and they don't accept plastic.

Over the past sixty years, the restaurant has developed into a great place to visit. You order your hamburgers well-done, and your burgers are prepared using special seasonings and cooked to order. It's always served piping hot!

Location: 4860 S Clifton Ave, Wichita, KS 67216, United States

Website: https://www.bomberburger.net/

Phone: +1 316-522-6291

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 10am-2pm

3. Snack Shack on Santa Fe, Overland Park, Kansas

It has acquired several identities in a short period. In response to lawsuit threats by a fast-food chain in the eastern US, the Shake Shack (original name) opened under the new name of Snack Shack. In 2011, the store closed during summertime. A new family reopened it, and they changed its name yet again. They are now called Snack Shack on Santa Fe. As the restaurant improved in terms of quality and professionalism, they started accepting credit cards.

When it comes to the burgers that stand out, there's the Bobby Burger, which includes two patties made from one-quarter pound each, as well as four slices of cheese, grilled onions, and jalapenos. It used to be two-thirds of a pound, but cooking ground beef through will get you a full pound.

Location: 8039 Santa Fe Dr, Overland Park, KS 66204, United States

Website: https://thesnackshackonsantafe.com/

Phone: +1 913-381-3200

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat 11am-3pm

4. Broadway Burgers & BBQ, Wichita, Kansas

It is possible to have barbecue and burgers on the same day to go to Broadway Burgers & BBQ in Wichita. At this restaurant, you can get a juicy, smoky cheeseburger along with a full rack of ribs and black beans. Jeremy, the owner, is more than willing to help with your order.

Location: 1659 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 316-262-3663

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-7pm, Fri 11am-8pm, Sat 11am-4pm

5. Grandstand Burgers, Shawnee, Kansas

The little restaurant Grandstand Burgers in Overland Park, Kansas, serves mouthwatering burgers that you will want to pass on to your friends. Hamburgers have always been a significant component of their restaurant, and their commitment to their craft is apparent.

As the name suggests, "The Grandstand" has more to it than being a named moniker. This is a Philly cheesesteak-style burger that's topped with a generous helping of sliced steak, an English muffin-style swiss cheese, and plenty of grilled onions. It's a mouthful, but you'll enjoy your order greatly.

Location: 4942 Merriam Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203, United States

Website: https://grandstandburgers.com/

Phone: +1 913-362-0111

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am-7pm

Kansans love their beef, and Kansas is known for its beef. Sure, you have in mind a BBQ feast, but local grilling techniques are also applied to burgers.

This is a terrific city to discover delicious meals while you explore the area. Many old venues to get hamburgers can be found in Kansas. All of the burger bars in this Kansas Top Five Burger Bar list have been tested multiple times by our editorial team. In contrast to the rest, they stand out.

