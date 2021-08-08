5 Best Burger Bars in Idaho

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuEfI_0bLFDjnS00
Ilya Mashkov/Unsplash

The perfect burger has us constantly looking for it: juicy, melty, covered in cheesy goodness, and accompanied by all your favorite toppings with that dreamy, grilled flavor. The options to find here in Idaho are endless, whether you're a fan of a cherished classic or a lover of a new take on ground beef. One of these most famous burger dives in the state will meet your expectations.

1. Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise, Idaho

At the Bittercreek Alehouse in Boise, Idaho, you'll find a great selection of craft beer and seriously delicious burgers made with 100% grass-fed beef at Bittercreek Alehouse in Boise Idaho.

When you're craving a tasty burger, try the Huntsman, which is served with two types of cheese (Gloucester cheddar, Stilton blue cheese), bacon, pickles, lettuce, onions, and special sauce. It additionally boasts dozens of local and imported brews on tap to drink with your meal.

Location: 246 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702, United States

Website: https://www.bittercreekalehouse.com/

Phone: +1 208-345 – 1813

Store Hours: Thu-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun-Tue 11am-10pm

2. Boise Fry Company, Boise, Idaho

The company is named after beef's favorite side dish, but that doesn't mean that the burgers are an afterthought. That's exactly right! The freshly ground meat is hand-pattyed and grilled right before your eyes, and that makes their burger magnificent.

As for the beef burgers, we'd suggest the Original bison burger, which occupies the perfect middle ground between thick and thin and includes garlic aioli and red onion gastrique. When a burger has blueberry compote on it, the spiciness of the meat balances nicely with the fruitiness of the compote.

Location: 204 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702, United States

Website: boisefrycompany.com

Phone: +1 208-949-7523

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

3. The Celt, Idaho Falls, Idaho

There will undoubtedly be an appetizing hamburger to eat at this small Irish pub in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their customers are excited about the Jameson Burger, which is accompanied by caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, and a whisky BBQ sauce spread on a stout bun. In addition, there are 24 different beers on tap, and the town's selection of whiskey is the largest in the area.

Location: 398 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, United States

Website: https://www.celtpub.com/

Phone: +1 208-881-5128

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11:30am-10pm, Thu 11:30am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-12am

4. The Ranch, Boise, Idaho

When it comes to the Cowboy, one of the stars in its menu, it is made up of a 113g Scottish Highland beef patty, Cheddar, lettuce, ketchup, and pickles, which are served on Big Valley Ranch's food truck. The Ranch has been open since 2010, and it has earned raves for its flavorful meat. Skin-on Idaho fries come with burgers, and they're also commonly said to be quite tasty.

Location: 6935 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 208-870-1899

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm

5. Big Juds, Boise, Idaho

Everyone who downs this one-pound cheeseburger along with the side of fries will be honored with a commemorative painting, and over 1,000 individuals have already won this honor.

Big Juds serves burgers that are popular, juicy, and not messy. Daily, they get 20-25 orders on average. It will cost you $3 more to add a two-pounder.

At first, the burger joint called Big Jud's was only known in the Idaho area. However, it was featured in the second season of Man v. Food, and it became very popular. Behemoth burgers are the specialty of this place, and these are guaranteed to leave you full until the end.

Your Big Jud Special burger will come with one pound of meat and your choice of toppings.

Location: 1289 S Protest Rd, Boise, ID 83706, United States

Website: https://www.bigjuds.com/

Phone: +1 208-343-4439

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm

The best way to describe Idaho is to say that it is known for potatoes, which go so great with a juicy, delicious burger.

And their burgers are regarded as some of the best in the country. Come to these burger bars and witness for yourself how great they are in terms of providing quality burgers with its wide selections of toppings and sides.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 13

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
22002 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Utah State

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Utah

Camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities are common in Utah, as in many other western states. Utah has many mountains and deserts, but it is not devoid of wildlife despite its rugged landscape. People often enter animal territories with camping gear and fishing gear, but many of these animals don't take kindly to these intrusions. The following 5 dangerous animals should be avoided at all costs by anyone who plans to spend time in the great outdoors of Utah:Read full story
9 comments

5 Most Dangerous Animals In West Virginia

Because humans do not have natural predators, we tend to overlook the dangers lurking all around us. When exploring West Virginia's wilderness, be aware of these five dangerous creatures!Read full story
40 comments
Washington State

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Washington

As Washington's population continues to increase, some wildlife species become more dangerous or a nuisance. Washington's five most difficult animals can be found on this list.Read full story
1 comments

5 Most Dangerous Animals in South Dakota

If you visit South Dakota, you can expect plenty of close encounters with the "wild" kind. In Custer State Park, you can find "buffalo jams," and along the way, you'll find prairie dog towns and mountain goats grazing. The native wildlife of South Dakota is diverse. Impromptu encounters shape vacation memories of North American prairies and mountains with nature in the proximity. Despite this, it is always a good idea to be aware of the dangers they face. South Dakota has the following 5 most dangerous creatures:Read full story
4 comments

5 Most Dangerous Animals In North Carolina

A white-tailed deer's fur turns a rich reddish-brown during spring and summer, while its fur turns a muted grey-brown during fall and winter. The largest male deer (buck) can reach 4 feet at the shoulder and weigh more than 400 pounds. From mountain forests to coastal marshes, white-tailed deer can be found throughout Central and North America. Typically, deer feed primarily at sunrise and sunset, meaning they are crepuscular animals. Leaf, twig, bark, acorns, fruits, mushrooms, corn, and soybeans are their primary food sources. Deer have highly developed hearing, smell, and vision senses, making them highly wary animals. Their snorting call will alert other nearby deer if they are seriously frightened.Read full story
Pennsylvania State

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Pennsylvania

A black bear cub, especially one that is still a cub, is a cute and delightful animal, but it can also be dangerous. Black bears live around 25 years in Pennsylvania, and there are about 20,000 of them. Don't turn your back on a black bear if you see him, but make sure you let him know you see him. Unless you are a native, you should never approach a black bear. If one charges you, throw rocks, sticks, or even fight back with bare hands. The bear is a powerful animal. Individuals weigh between 140 and 400 pounds, and in rare cases, weigh over 800 pounds. Females and sows are considerably smaller and lighter than males, sometimes called boars.Read full story
Maine State

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Maine

Maine has an area of 91,646 square kilometers with a population of 1.344 million people. This state has over 3000 miles of coastline. It also has about 17 million acres of forest. Maine shares a border with Canada as well.Read full story
1 comments
Mississippi State

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Mississippi

Mississippi is a ‘great river’ in the Algonquian language. It is the Catfish capital of the world as this state produces over half of the country’s catfish production. It is also home to the longest man-made beach.Read full story
Massachusetts State

6 Best Rooftop Bars in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to about 6.89 million people. Its name came from the Native American Algonquian language where it means big hill place. Boston, Cape Cod, and Nantucket are some popular destinations for vacations in Massachusetts.Read full story

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Rhode Island

More than 800 different types of animals can be found on Rhode Island, including native and nonnative species. Often, these animals come close to homes because of their opportunistic nature. Natural environments around you are inhabited by a variety of animals, including many dangerous ones. Here are 5 of the most dangerous animals in Rhode Island!Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 13

Community Policy