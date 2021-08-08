5 Best Burger Bars in Idaho

Ilya Mashkov/Unsplash

The perfect burger has us constantly looking for it: juicy, melty, covered in cheesy goodness, and accompanied by all your favorite toppings with that dreamy, grilled flavor. The options to find here in Idaho are endless, whether you're a fan of a cherished classic or a lover of a new take on ground beef. One of these most famous burger dives in the state will meet your expectations.

1. Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise, Idaho

At the Bittercreek Alehouse in Boise, Idaho, you'll find a great selection of craft beer and seriously delicious burgers made with 100% grass-fed beef at Bittercreek Alehouse in Boise Idaho.

When you're craving a tasty burger, try the Huntsman, which is served with two types of cheese (Gloucester cheddar, Stilton blue cheese), bacon, pickles, lettuce, onions, and special sauce. It additionally boasts dozens of local and imported brews on tap to drink with your meal.

Location: 246 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702, United States

Website: https://www.bittercreekalehouse.com/

Phone: +1 208-345 – 1813

Store Hours: Thu-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun-Tue 11am-10pm

2. Boise Fry Company, Boise, Idaho

The company is named after beef's favorite side dish, but that doesn't mean that the burgers are an afterthought. That's exactly right! The freshly ground meat is hand-pattyed and grilled right before your eyes, and that makes their burger magnificent.

As for the beef burgers, we'd suggest the Original bison burger, which occupies the perfect middle ground between thick and thin and includes garlic aioli and red onion gastrique. When a burger has blueberry compote on it, the spiciness of the meat balances nicely with the fruitiness of the compote.

Location: 204 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702, United States

Website: boisefrycompany.com

Phone: +1 208-949-7523

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

3. The Celt, Idaho Falls, Idaho

There will undoubtedly be an appetizing hamburger to eat at this small Irish pub in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their customers are excited about the Jameson Burger, which is accompanied by caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, and a whisky BBQ sauce spread on a stout bun. In addition, there are 24 different beers on tap, and the town's selection of whiskey is the largest in the area.

Location: 398 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, United States

Website: https://www.celtpub.com/

Phone: +1 208-881-5128

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11:30am-10pm, Thu 11:30am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11:30am-12am

4. The Ranch, Boise, Idaho

When it comes to the Cowboy, one of the stars in its menu, it is made up of a 113g Scottish Highland beef patty, Cheddar, lettuce, ketchup, and pickles, which are served on Big Valley Ranch's food truck. The Ranch has been open since 2010, and it has earned raves for its flavorful meat. Skin-on Idaho fries come with burgers, and they're also commonly said to be quite tasty.

Location: 6935 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 208-870-1899

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm

5. Big Juds, Boise, Idaho

Everyone who downs this one-pound cheeseburger along with the side of fries will be honored with a commemorative painting, and over 1,000 individuals have already won this honor.

Big Juds serves burgers that are popular, juicy, and not messy. Daily, they get 20-25 orders on average. It will cost you $3 more to add a two-pounder.

At first, the burger joint called Big Jud's was only known in the Idaho area. However, it was featured in the second season of Man v. Food, and it became very popular. Behemoth burgers are the specialty of this place, and these are guaranteed to leave you full until the end.

Your Big Jud Special burger will come with one pound of meat and your choice of toppings.

Location: 1289 S Protest Rd, Boise, ID 83706, United States

Website: https://www.bigjuds.com/

Phone: +1 208-343-4439

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm

The best way to describe Idaho is to say that it is known for potatoes, which go so great with a juicy, delicious burger.

And their burgers are regarded as some of the best in the country. Come to these burger bars and witness for yourself how great they are in terms of providing quality burgers with its wide selections of toppings and sides.

