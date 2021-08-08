5 Best Burger Bars in Hawaii

amirali mirhashemian/Unplash

The satisfying bite of a juicy, well-seasoned burger is great. We all have our personal favorites, whether some of the best local dives or the more upscale restaurants. Hawaiians have done burgers amazingly well because of the demand for grass-fed beef in the state. Check out some of our favorites below!

1. W&M Bar-B-Q Burgers, Honolulu, Hawaii

The W&M burger joint in Honolulu is a classic, old-school establishment feeding hungry Honolulu locals with tasty burgers since 1940. People have tried to uncover the secret barbecue sauce recipe here, but they have not succeeded yet.

You can order the Royal Hamburger, which includes lettuce, tomato, onion, and a cheese slice that is completely melted, or you can try the Hal Special, which has a multitude of thinly sliced barbecue-beef strips layered on top.

A local go-to for inexpensive, fast-food-style burgers are said to be above chain restaurants in terms of quality. If you're a tourist, you can try a cheeseburger at W&M for $6 or less.

Location: 3104 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, United States

Website: https://www.yelp.com/

Phone: +1 808-734-3350

Store Hours: Wed-Fri 10am-4:30pm, Sat-Sun 9am-4:30pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

2.Village Burger, Waimea, Hawaii

Hawaii is famous for its beef from locally raised cows, and Village Burger serves great grass-fed beef. The beef and veal are all raised in the pastures of Hawaii, which means they are not injected with hormones or antibiotics. Everything is cooked to order here. You can also choose one of two vegetarian patty options, then finish it off with goat cheese, tomato marmalade, grilled onions, and wasabi mayonnaise. A French fry adds a great finishing touch to a meal.

Location: 67 - 1185 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, United States

Website: https://villageburgerwaimea.com/

Phone: +1 808-885-7319

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30am-5pm

3. Chubbies Burgers, Honolulu, Hawaii

Food critics and patrons both praise the burger joint Chubbies, who claim that the restaurant is not only renowned for its burgers in Honolulu and the state of Hawaii but one of the best in the United States.

The burger El Rey is served on a toasted potato bun with slices of pepper-jack cheese and avocado, which can be added for free. For a unique spin on traditional fare, they sprinkle panko-coated red onion rings on top and drizzle ranch dressing with garlic on top.

Many compare Chubbies Burgers to the famous Shake Shack, as it serves crinkle-cut fries and makes its mayonnaise and offers 50's Burger.

Location: 960 Auahi St, Honolulu, HI 96814, United States

Website: chubbiesburgers.com

Phone: +1 808-291-7867

Store Hours: Tue-Sun 10:30am-9pm

4. Teddy's Bigger Burgers, Wahiawa, Hawaii

It is up to you to choose between one of their premade selections, like the Greek with feta, cucumber, red onion vinaigrette, or the Slaw Daddy, which has bacon, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw. Create your own if you have confidence in your burger-making abilities.

Teddy's offers a true "love at first bite" with a double burger topped with furikake grilled onions, American cheese, and bacon. The '50s-themed burger chain, Teddy's Bigger Burgers, has locations in multiple parts of Hawaii.

Not only are the burgers all-natural, but they are made with 100% fresh, whole-cut chuck ground beef, making them an easy choice when dining out. Although the menu is limited, the burgers are indeed mighty.

Location: 153B S Kamehameha Hwy, Wahiawa, HI 96786, United States

Website: https://www.teddysbb.com/

Phone: +1 808-621-0000

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-10pm

5. Kohala Burger and Taco, Waimea, Hawaii

You can feast on a huge juicy burger smothered in rich and gooey cheeses on a soft brioche bun in Kohala Burger and Taco, a delicious find in the northern section of the Big Island. Some people say the KBAT cheeseburger is gooey, juicy, and molten.

Location: 613665 Akoni Pule Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743, United States

Website: kohalaburgerandtaco.com

Phone: +1 808-880-1923

Store Hours: Fri-Sat 11:30am-3:30pm, Sun 11:30am-4pm, Mon 11:30am-3:30pm

The Hawaiian Islands is a prime location for patties, fillings, and buns, thanks to having access to fresh ingredients sourced from cattle ranches and family-run farms.

Rest assured, Hawaii is home to both gorgeous bikini bodies and delectable burgers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.