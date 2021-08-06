5 Best Burger Bars in Arkansas

sk/Unsplash

It is not surprising that Arkansas has its fair share of burgers. It is no secret that Arkansans love their hamburger joints. Arkansas' best burger joints cook up signature burgers with gourmet toppings to perfection for a delicious taste sensation. Our top 5 favorites are listed below.

1. Big Orange, Little Rock, Arkansas

The Big Orange Burger Company in Little Rock, Arkansas, serves an all-natural beef burger with fresh, local ingredients, and most products come with some twist.

Suppose, for instance, you ordered the pièce de résistancen White Truffle & Pecorino Burger, made from Black Angus beef, pecorino cheese, arugula, fig jam, and white truffle mayo.

Location: 207 N University Ave #100, Little Rock, AR 72205, United States

Website: bigorangeburger.com

Phone: Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Store Hours:

2. Ron's Hamburgers and Chili, Bentonville, Arkansas

Located in Oklahoma, the seat-yourself burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1975. Ron's Hamburgers and Chili operates 19 locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, including Bentonville.

The Ron's Special burger is Ron's most popular: The burger is dressed with bacon bits, fried into fresh beef, and a slice of Cure 81 ham on top, with Pepper Jack and American cheeses.

Location: 1702 S Walton Blvd #12, Bentonville, AR 72712, United States

Website: https://www.ronsburgersandchili.com/

Phone: +1 479-464-4420

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-2:30pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

3. David's Burgers, Cabot, Arkansas

David's Burgers is a local favorite, having nine locations in Arkansas. They are consistent in their approach, and that is what makes them successful. There's nothing like visiting this eatery any time of day or day of the week to leave you with a grin.

The best thing to order at David's Burgers is a Double Burger. Several toppings can be mixed and matched to create the burger that your taste buds will love. Its name originates from David Bubbus, Sr., a master butcher from North Little Rock who was five when he started working for Johnny Jacobs Meat Market.

As TripAdvisor details, David's Burgers draws upon the knowledge and principles of its namesake and "the traditions and craftsmanship of traditional master butcher shops" to create its menu.

Location: 1848 W Main St, Cabot, AR 72023, United States

Website: davidsburgers.com

Phone: +1 501-286-6222

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:45am-9pm

4. Cotham's in the City, Little Rock, Arkansas

This burger joint's first location was built in 1917. Its roots are deeply rooted in the Natural State. The hubcap burger is Cotham's most famous dish, and they have received national recognition for serving outstanding food. Due to political patrons like David Pryor and Bill Clinton, Cotham's is known where the elite meet to eat.

At the White House during the Clinton administration, the Hubcap was served. It's a massive 16-ounce jumbo burger, combines smoky flavor with garlicky flavor, all held together by an olive oil bun. There are many toppings on the Hubcap, and if you eat two, the owner will cover the second one.

Location: 1401 W 3rd St, Little Rock, AR 72201, United States

Website: cothams.com

Phone: +1 501-370-9177

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-2pm

5. Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Smitty's is renowned for its delicious burger combinations that draw burger enthusiasts from the south-central U.S. How about Sriracha mixed with blue cheese? You can find it at Smitty's. What about a peanut butter burger with bacon bits and sweet jalapeno relish? You can bet Smitty's also has that.

A cheeseburger we adore is The Egg-O-Nater, which is topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, and a drool-worthy fried egg. For this one, you're going to need plenty of napkins. Feeling inspired? The Garage is the place to go if you're looking for a good burger and beer. You will love this place and so will your friends!

This restaurant offers everything from bison burgers, turkey burgers, and angus beef burgers to fresh-cut fries and so much more.

Location: 100 E Joyce Blvd #102, Fayetteville, AR 72703, United States

Website: eatatthegarage.com

Phone: +1 479-301-2046

Store Hours: Sun-Wed 11am-10pm, Thu-Sat 11am-11pm

There's no stopping you from checking these places out. Visit them and witness for yourself how amazing it is to eat their burgers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.