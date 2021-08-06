5 Best Burger Bars in Alaska

You're going to need a place to refuel, whether you're strolling through Anchorage to explore Alaska Native Heritage Center or stopping along the way to one of the state's impressive mountain hikes.

There is a constant demand for the best burgers in Alaska among travelers since they are such a hearty meal. However, we encourage you to stop and enjoy the food at these stores, which made it to the list, as it is some of the best in the state.

See for yourself which burger bars in Alaska serve up the best burgers.

1. Tommy's Burger Stop, Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage residents and visitors alike turn to the award-winning Tommy's Burger Stop for a burger fix. Whether you like bacon cheeseburgers, blue cheese, or hot Cajun burgers, you can have it all at the restaurant.

Its extensive selection of burgers, beginning with a 5.5-ounce patty of Cajun-seasoned Australian beef, makes Tommy's Burger Stop a preferred dining option in Anchorage, Alaska.

The menu includes more than ten burger choices, including the R.L.E. Hello Burger, including two patties, bacon, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and jalapenos.

You can try one of Tommy's Burger Stop's weekly specials by visiting the restaurant. If you can handle spicy food, we recommend the Battered Husband Burger, which includes Swiss cheese, Cajun fried jalapenos, and garlic jalapeno aioli.

Restaurants like this may be small, but it has developed a loyal following for a good reason.

Location: 1106 W 29th Pl, Anchorage, AK 99503, United States

Website: https://tommysburgerstop.com/

Phone: +1 907-561-5696

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30am-9pm, Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 12pm-6pm

2. Thai Cosmic Kitchen, Homer Alaska

Cosmic Kitchen serves salmon burgers in the Alaskan town of Homer. Salmon served fresh, and burgers served with cosmic seasoning and tartar sauce are both unbeatable. Homer's Cosmic Kitchen offers delicious burgers.

They have delicious taco burgers that are different from the rest. The Cosmic seasoning is featured on salmon and halibut seafood burgers. Whole-grain buns accompany the burgers.

Location: 510 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK 99603, United States

Website: thaicosmickitchen.com

Phone: +1 907-317-5066

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-8pm

3. Arctic Roadrunner, Anchorage, Alaska

Founded in 1964, Arctic Roadrunner has been Anchorage, Alaska's go-to burger restaurant for decades. They are known for the Kodiak Islander, a burger that combines salami, bologna, ham, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise a quarter-pound beef patty. An onion ring tops it off and lends it the right amount of charisma. It's hard to describe how amazing this burger is.

Location: 5300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99518, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 907-561-1245

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 10:30am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10:30am-9pm

4. Long Branch Saloon, Anchorage, Alaska

A popular Anchorage restaurant, Long Branch Saloon, offers one of the best burgers in town. A special on the Food Network, "50 Burgers from 50 States," called their Alaska Burger a "must try." It is known for its homemade buns, which are made on-site.

The emphasis is usually placed on patties and toppings. Although, the buns at the dive bar are what make it stand out.Its legendary rolls are baked on-site every morning. They have the taste of ciabatta and sourdough, and they don't crumble.

The fresh-beef patties, meanwhile, are said to taste amazing as well.

Location: 1737 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99507, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 907-349-4142

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-2am, Sat-Sun 9am-2am

5. Lucky Wishbone, Anchorage, Alaska

Located in the Last Frontier, this landmark diner boasts the best hamburgers in the state. They've been grilling melt-in-your-mouth patties for over 60 years.

When you order a jumbo cheeseburger from Lucky Wishbone, you will receive a 1/4 lb. of juicy, meaty goodness. American cheese tops a burger patty.

Simply tasting this flavor combination will give you a nostalgic feeling.

Location: 1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 907-272-3454

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm

You won't have to go very far in Alaska if you want a delicious, juicy burger.

These five incredible burger restaurants in Alaska have everything from classics topped with bacon to Alaskan specialties like salmon burgers that you'll love.

