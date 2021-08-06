5 Best Burger Bars in Alabama

amirali mirhashemian/Unplash

A burger is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of an all-American food. The simple sandwich of (typically) ground beef on a bun provides considerable artistic freedom. As a tribute to this classic, we've put together the top burgers in Alabama.

1. Chez Fonfon, Birmingham, Alabama

The Hamburger Fonfon served at Chez Fonfon in Birmingham, Alabama, is the restaurant's signature dish. Burgers are made with ground beef that is formed into 8-ounce patties by chefs.

Cooked medium, the patties will be topped with Comté cheese, a piece of nutty cheese from France. Alongside the burger, you get served with fries.

To enjoy a burger at Chez Fon Fon, you will probably have to cut it with a knife because they are so thick. It's probably why they've consistently ranked one of the best burgers in Alabama for years since they use hormone-free, all-natural chuck meat.

Location: 2007 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205, United States

Website: fonfonbham.com

Phone: +1 205-939-3221

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 11am-9pm, Sat 4pm-9pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

2. Chubbfathers, Alabaster, Alabama

Chubbfathers opened only in 2013 but has already made burgers in Alabama the best in the state.

The Zydeco is getting national attention out of all the burgers on their menu. Long after you finish eating this burger, you'll be thinking about it.

It's an upgraded cheeseburger loaded with bacon, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Finally, cajun horseradish is added as the finishing touch. This is one burger that is not for the faint of heart, but it is sure to leave you feeling happy and satisfied.

The burgers at Chubbfathers are juicy and big, just as we like them!

Location: 1207 1st St N, Alabaster, AL 35007, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 205-685-0950

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 10:30am-8pm, Fri 10:30am-9pm, Sat 10:30am-8pm, Sun 10:30am-3pm

3. Dub's Burgers, Athens, Alabama

Since the 1960s, Dub's Burgers' unique blend of beef and pork has been the company's secret weapon. Because of their popularity, they are often out of their burgers. Fresh meat is only ordered a certain amount each day. So come early so you won't miss out.

Location: 400 S Jefferson St Suite 402, Athens, AL 35611, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 256-232-6135

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-3pm, Sat 10am-2pm

4. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, Birmingham, Alabama

Its 100% all-natural Wagyu beef makes the burgers at Jack Brown's some of Birmingham's best. There's so much flavor in this beef that the chefs don't even have to season it. This local hotspot offers everything from fresh local food to ice-cold craft beer.

Location: 2811 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233, United States

Website: https://www.jackbrownsjoint.com/

Phone: +1 205-203-4512

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-2am

5. Paramount Bar, Birmingham, Alabama

At Paramount, the burger is a monstrosity in every sense of the word. The restaurant offers a few burgers, but their signature burger is worth trying.

Served with two house-ground beef patties, two types of cheeses, corned beef, pickles, and risotto smashed, this sandwich is a monster! Also, the egg on top is fried to add extra flavor to the dish.

Location: 200 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, United States

Website: http://www.paramountbirmingham.com/

Phone: +1 205-320-2824

Store Hours: Tue-Sun 11am-9pm

What could be more satisfying than a juicy, flavorful, mouthwatering burger when the meat craving hits? Burgers and buns are among the tastiest classic American dishes when served correctly.

There are many different kinds of burgers out there, from fast-food burgers to gourmet burgers to plant-based burgers, all of which are delicious. There is no denying that burgers are an enduring American staple and icon; they symbolize patriotism and national pride. Be they Hawaiian-style burgers or ostrich burgers, Americans love them all.

The question remains, however, which is the best burger in Alabama? Where does one even begin? This is where we come in. This selection is narrowed down to 5 so that you won't have to spend a lot of time guessing which burger bar is the perfect spot to treat your meat cravings. Refer to this guide to make your quest for the best burgers in Alabama worthwhile and easy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.