4 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Lombard

Lombard is a village in DuPage County, Illinois, United States, and a suburb of Chicago. According to the United States Census of 2019, the estimated population of this city was 44,303. Lombard is one of the best places to live in Illinois. This city offers the residents an urban-suburban mix feel. In Lombard, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.

Some of the movies filmed in this city are mentioned below.

Heavens to Betsy 2 (2019):

This comedy movie is written and directed by Robert Alaniz. This movie was nominated for 5 awards out of which it won 3 Awards (ICVM Crown Awards for Best Evangelistic Film Award, Best Film Award, and Best Supporting Actor Award). It has the tagline of “Sometimes...a matter of fact becomes a matter of faith.”

The story revolves around the life of Betsy Simon who just released a book “Heavens to Betsy” which immediately becomes the best seller. As the movie starts having a boom, people start calling out on her over some of her opinions. She must now defend her faith when she agrees to do an interview with a self-serving media personality at the risk of destroying her credibility and career.

Filming Locations:

Lombard, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

New Lenox, Illinois

Blue Island, Illinois

Thinking Speed (2014):

This horror movie is written and directed by Lisa Menzel. This movie stars Lisa Menzel, Patrick Doran, and Adam Fallon. It has the tagline of “The Clock Goblin is coming.”

The story revolves around the life of an unassuming reader who picks up a killer’s autobiography and is transferred to her execution. The reader thinks that this bizarre episode is a waking dream, so he attempts to check out of the store where the book was purchased only to find that the killer is the owner of the shop and is keeping the reader hostage. Now the killer and the reader travel through time in order to change the series of events until the reader finds out a horrible secret that might change the course of time.

Filming Locations:

Lombard, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Morton Grove, Illinois

Baraboo, Illinois

Northbrook, Illinois

Justice, Illinois

God in Ruins (2012):

This action-drama thriller movie is written and directed by Jack Martin. This movie stars Mitch Lydon, Liv Benson, and Benjamin Danielowski.

The story revolves around the life of Nick Conroy who struggles with finding his own identity in the ludicrous hallways of a high school. High school is a huge struggle for students, they feel anxiety on a daily basis in the hope to fit in and belong. The same happens with him and he starts having hatred for the school and his peers that along with his only friend Derrick, he plans a school shooting.

Filming Locations:

Lombard, Illinois

Downers Grove, Illinois

Goodnight Sweet Wife: A Murder in Boston (1990):

This crime-thriller movie is written by Daniel Freudenberger and is directed by Jerrold Freedman. This movie stars Ken Olin, Margaret Colin, and Annabella Price.

This fact-based story revolves around a tragic accident that took place in Boston in which a pregnant wife was shot in their car on October 23, 1989. This terrible accident leads to the death of the wife and the child but the husband survives. This case stirs so much tension in the city that a special investigation started for it. The husband told the investigation team that the attacker was a black man which also gives rise to the racial tension in the city. This case becomes complicated with every passing day.

Filming Locations:

Lombard, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Which one of these movies is your favorite? Let us know!

