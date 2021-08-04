4 Movies that were filmed in Moline

Flow Clark/Unsplash

Moline is a city located in Rock Island County, Illinois, United States. According to the United States Census of 2010, the estimated population of this city was 43,977 making it the largest city in Rock Island County. Moline is the 9th most populated city in Illinois outside the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Moline acquired its name after it was platted in 1843 and the name of this city derives from the French moulin meaning “mill town”.

Moline is the retail hub for the Illinois Quad Cities, as South Park Mall and numerous big-box shopping plazas are located in this city.

Some of the movies filmed in this city are mentioned below.

Up On the Wooftop (2015):

This family movie is written by Joe Clarke, and Andreas Olavarria (story by) and it is directed by Joe Clarke. This movie stars Adam Hicks (voice), Dennis Haskins, and Brandon Baker.

The story is about Toby who is Santa’s dog and is left behind at a home in suburban Iowa during a test Sleigh flight before Christmas. The house that he is left behind is of the Anderson Family. Now Toby must convince the family of his true identity so that they can help him get back to the North Campus before Christmas eve. While that happens, Toby stays at home and helps the kids deal with some growing pains, and also ruins the plans of fake crooked mall Santa and his elf henchmen. Not only that but he will also help Dad understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Filming Locations:

Moline, Illinois

Iowa City, Iowa

To Survive (2014):

This action-adventure drama movie is written and directed by Stephen Folker. This movie stars Burt Culver, Ramon Bailey, and Berkeley Clayborne. It has the tagline of “What if you were one of the few left behind?”

The story is about the time when a war breaks out and there is no one or any law to protect the people of the world so they have to be brave for themself. A post-apocalyptic thriller about a heartbroken man and his new friends who must now collect their battle marauders in order to survive. They must stick together and work smartly instead of hastily to save themselves.

Filming Locations:

Moline, Illinois

Rock Island, Illinois

Davenport, Iowa

Newton, Iowa

Crimson Duel (2003):

This adventure movie is written and directed by Joseph Boyle, and Kurt Oberhaus. This movie stars Daniel Beazley, Jason Belk, and Joseph Boyle.

The story is about a brother of the knight who was ruthlessly slained by King Edward’s first in command. Now the brother seeks revenge. Although the job that he is at is tough and requires a lot of struggles and sacrifices, he will stop at nothing to take revenge. He risks his own life for his brothers’ revenge.

Filming Locations:

Moline, Illinois

Davenport, Iowa

Beauty Queen Butcher (1991):

This comedy-horror movie is written by Shane Partlow and Jill Rae Zurborg and is directed by Jill Rae Zurborg. This movie stars Rhona Brody, Kathryn A. Mensik, and Tammy Pescatelli. It has the tagline of “Pretty is as Pretty Dead!”

The story revolves around the life of Phyllis Loden who is an overweight shy nerd who is relentlessly picked on by the popular school girls. The early Silvis Slough Queen Beauty Pageant is approaching and the popular girl of school is thought to absolutely win. Phyllis’s friends also apply for the pageant and Phyllis doesn’t want to let her friends come last so she applies also so that her friends don’t come last. Things get all twisted and funny events start to happen.

Filming Locations:

Moline, Illinois

Rock Island, Illinois

Davenport, Illinois

