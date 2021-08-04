4 Movies that were filmed in Glenview

K B/Unsplash

Glenview is an incorporated village located in Cook County, Illinois, United States, approximately 15 miles northwest of Chicago Loop. According to the United States Census of 2019, the estimated population of this village was 47,308. The current Village President is Michael Jenny.

Glenview is known for its lakes, soccer fields, tennis courts, walking and biking trails, Kohl’s Children Museum, and The Glenview Park District Park Center.

Some of the movies filmed in this city are mentioned below.

First String (2016):

This drama-family music movie is written and directed by Dean Christakis. This movie stars Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, Giovanni Mazza, and Sophie Ali.

This is a story of love, science, and music. A 14-year-old cellist. Aleksandrya Landis who is competing for the Gold Pin Award and a guest chair in a prestigious symphony faces obstacles from an oppressive maestro, more competent string players, and her own parents. She is so passionate about it that when one day she arrives for practice a bit late, she offered to stay late and make up for the lost time. Her master, rather than being sympathetic, degrades her. A group of young musicians is exemplified by the story of a 10-year-old Violinist. She must stay strong and find her way to the top.

Filming Locations:

Glenview, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois

Morton Grove, Illinois

Danville, Indiana

Dyer, Indiana

The Ice Harvest (2005):

This comedy-crime drama movie is written by Richard Russo, Robert Benton, and Scott Phillips and is directed by Harold Ramis. This movie was nominated for 2 awards. It has the tagline of “Thick Thieves. Thin Ice.”

The story revolves around the life of Charlie Arglist who is an attorney for the sleazy business of Wichita, and his unsavory associate Vic Cavanaugh who has just successfully embezzled $2 million from Kansas City boss Bill Gerrard. Charlie slips out of the town with Renata, a woman who runs a Cage strip Club. But as Charlie is out, his drinking buddy Pete Van begins to wonder just what exactly is in Charlie’s Christmas stocking.

Filming Locations:

Glenview, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Carpentersville, Illinois

Maywood, Illinois

Waukegan, Illinois

Carnivore (2000):

This sci-fi horror movie is written and directed by both Joseph Kurtz and Kenneth Mader. It has a tagline of “First you bleed...then the terror begins.”

The story is about how there are many labs that are doing experiments over some deadly things but all of that is hidden from the people, only the government knows about that stuff. A government experiment goes totally wrong and the creature hidden inside an abandoned house escapes. As it happens, some teens seeking adventure come to this abandoned house to have some fun not knowing that the beast is at loose and watching them. A night that they thought would be fun and filled with excitement turns out to be a night of hell with lots of blood and terror. They must stick together in order to survive and get away from this deadly creature.

Filming Locations:

Glenview, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Sandwich, Illinois

Roselle, Illinois

St. Charles, Illinois

Touch and Go (1986):

This comedy-drama romance movie is written by Alan Ormsby, Bob Sand, and Harry Colomby and is directed by Robert Mandel. This movie stars Michael Keaton, Maria Conchita Alonso, and Ajay Naidu.

The story revolves around the life of an Ice Hockey star who when is on his way back home faces a youth gang who attempt to rob him. Since he is athletic, he is not easily physically manipulated and he chases them off. He catches the youngest member of the gang and gives him a ride home where he meets the kids’ mother and romance rises.

Filming Locations:

Glenview, Illinois

San Jose, California

Which one of these movies is your favorite? Let us know!

