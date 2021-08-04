In Which States Were The Avengers Movies Filmed?

The Avengers movies are produced by Marvel Studios and are among the most-watched movies ever. Here is a list of the locations where each movie was filmed, including the states and country.

  1. Avengers (2012)

It grossed $1.519 billion and was filmed between 25 April 2011 and 4 September 2011 at the following scenes:

  • (Miltary Base) Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, Ohio, USA.
  • Albuquerque Studios - 5650 University Boulevard SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.
  • Ameritrust Rotunda, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in the scene where Captain America tries to save people taken hostage by aliens and gets blown out a window.
  • Cedar Avenue and Ashland Road, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, where Black Widow was being interrogated at an old factory.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
  • Cleveland, Ohio, USA
  • Creekside Mushroom Farm, Moonlight Drive, Worthington, Pennsylvania, USA
  • East 9th St, Cleveland, Ohio, the USA for the New York City street scenes (fights and explosions), fights with aliens, and Captain America/Thor.
  • Edwards AFB, California, USA
  • Grumman Aerospace Factory, Bethpage, Long Island, New York, USA
  • Inyokern, California, USA
  • Lakeside Court House, Cleveland, Ohio, the USA for the party scene with eyeball/Loki in Stuttgart, Germany.
  • Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Mojave Desert, California, USA
  • NASA Glenn Center, North Olmsted, Ohio, USA
  • New Mexico, USA
  • New York City, New York, USA
  • Parma, Ohio, USA
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
  • Plum Brook Station, Sandusky, Ohio, USA, where Loki stole the Tesseract when it was being researched by Dr Selvig.
  • Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio, USA for the scene where Captain America, Iron Man and Loki fight at Stuttgart, Germany.
  • Raleigh Manhattan Beach Studios - 1600 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, California, USA
  • Wilmington, Ohio, USA

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

It grossed $1.403 billion and was filmed between 11 February 2014 to 6 August 2014 at the following scenes:

  • Aosta, Valle d'Aosta, Italy
  • Bourne Woods, Farnham, Surrey, England, UK
  • Cheongdam Bridge, Seoul, South Korea
  • Chittagong, Bangladesh
  • Digital Media City, Seoul, South Korea
  • Dover Castle Tunnels, Dover, Kent, England, UK
  • Floating Island, Seoul, South Korea
  • Forte di Bard, Valle d'Aosta, Italy
  • H,B,C,D,E,F,J,K,R Stage, Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
  • Hawley Woods, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK
  • Hendon Police College, London, England, UK
  • Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Mapo Bridge, Seoul, South Korea
  • Rivoli Ballroom, 350 Brockley Road, Crofton Park, London, England, UK
  • Royal Holloway College, Egham, Surrey, England, UK
  • Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, Norwich, Norfolk, England, UK
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
  • Stratfield Saye Park, Hampshire, England, UK
  • The Printworks, Associated Newspapers Print Works, Canada Water, London, England, UK
  • The Rivoli Ballroom, Brockley, London, England, UK
  • Ttukseom Hangang Park, Seoul, South Korea
  • Via E. Chanoux, 132 11026 Pont-Saint-Martin, Aosta, Italy
  • Via Martorey & Via Caduti della Libertà 11029 Verrès, AO, Italy
  • Via Roma Bridge, Pont-saint-martin Aosta, Italy
  • Via Torino, 2, Aosta, AO, Italy

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

It grossed $2.048 billion and was filmed between 25 April 2011 and 4 September 2011 at the following scenes;

  • 84, Walton Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Banaue Rice Terraces, Ifugao, Philippines
  • Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
  • Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, County Durham, England, UK
  • Inverness Castle, Scotland, UK
  • Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Maranhao, Brazil
  • New York City, New York, USA
  • Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Pinewood Atlanta Studios - 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA
  • Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
  • St Abbs Head, Berwickshire, Scotland, UK
  • Tallulah Gorge, Tallulah Falls, Georgia, USA
  • Waverly Train Station, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
  • Woodruff Park, Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

It grossed $2.798 billion and it was filmed between 10 August 2017 - 12 January 2018 at the following scenes:

  • Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, County Durham, England, UK
  • Edwards AFB, California, USA
  • Facing MLK Jr Drive., 100 Broad St SW, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Georgia, USA
  • Japan
  • New York City, New York, USA
  • Pinewood Atlanta Studios - 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA
  • SANY America, 318 Cooper Circle, Peachtree City, Georgia, USA
  • St Abbs, Eyemouth, TD14 5PL, UK
  • The Proscenium, 1170 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Let me know in the comments of you liked this list and which of those movies you liked best.

