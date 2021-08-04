In Which States Were The Avengers Movies Filmed?

TK Hammonds

The Avengers movies are produced by Marvel Studios and are among the most-watched movies ever. Here is a list of the locations where each movie was filmed, including the states and country.

Avengers (2012)

It grossed $1.519 billion and was filmed between 25 April 2011 and 4 September 2011 at the following scenes:

(Miltary Base) Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, Ohio, USA.

Albuquerque Studios - 5650 University Boulevard SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

Ameritrust Rotunda, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in the scene where Captain America tries to save people taken hostage by aliens and gets blown out a window.

Cedar Avenue and Ashland Road, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, where Black Widow was being interrogated at an old factory.

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Creekside Mushroom Farm, Moonlight Drive, Worthington, Pennsylvania, USA

East 9th St, Cleveland, Ohio, the USA for the New York City street scenes (fights and explosions), fights with aliens, and Captain America/Thor.

Edwards AFB, California, USA

Grumman Aerospace Factory, Bethpage, Long Island, New York, USA

Inyokern, California, USA

Lakeside Court House, Cleveland, Ohio, the USA for the party scene with eyeball/Loki in Stuttgart, Germany.

Los Angeles, California, USA

Mojave Desert, California, USA

NASA Glenn Center, North Olmsted, Ohio, USA

New Mexico, USA

New York City, New York, USA

Parma, Ohio, USA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Plum Brook Station, Sandusky, Ohio, USA, where Loki stole the Tesseract when it was being researched by Dr Selvig.

Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio, USA for the scene where Captain America, Iron Man and Loki fight at Stuttgart, Germany.

Raleigh Manhattan Beach Studios - 1600 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, California, USA

Wilmington, Ohio, USA

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

It grossed $1.403 billion and was filmed between 11 February 2014 to 6 August 2014 at the following scenes:

Aosta, Valle d'Aosta, Italy

Bourne Woods, Farnham, Surrey, England, UK

Cheongdam Bridge, Seoul, South Korea

Chittagong, Bangladesh

Digital Media City, Seoul, South Korea

Dover Castle Tunnels, Dover, Kent, England, UK

Floating Island, Seoul, South Korea

Forte di Bard, Valle d'Aosta, Italy

H,B,C,D,E,F,J,K,R Stage, Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK

Hawley Woods, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK

Hendon Police College, London, England, UK

Johannesburg, South Africa

Mapo Bridge, Seoul, South Korea

Rivoli Ballroom, 350 Brockley Road, Crofton Park, London, England, UK

Royal Holloway College, Egham, Surrey, England, UK

Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, Norwich, Norfolk, England, UK

Seoul, South Korea

Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK

Stratfield Saye Park, Hampshire, England, UK

The Printworks, Associated Newspapers Print Works, Canada Water, London, England, UK

The Rivoli Ballroom, Brockley, London, England, UK

Ttukseom Hangang Park, Seoul, South Korea

Via E. Chanoux, 132 11026 Pont-Saint-Martin, Aosta, Italy

Via Martorey & Via Caduti della Libertà 11029 Verrès, AO, Italy

Via Roma Bridge, Pont-saint-martin Aosta, Italy

Via Torino, 2, Aosta, AO, Italy

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

It grossed $2.048 billion and was filmed between 25 April 2011 and 4 September 2011 at the following scenes;

84, Walton Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Banaue Rice Terraces, Ifugao, Philippines

Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, County Durham, England, UK

Inverness Castle, Scotland, UK

Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Maranhao, Brazil

New York City, New York, USA

Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Pinewood Atlanta Studios - 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA

Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

St Abbs Head, Berwickshire, Scotland, UK

Tallulah Gorge, Tallulah Falls, Georgia, USA

Waverly Train Station, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Woodruff Park, Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

It grossed $2.798 billion and it was filmed between 10 August 2017 - 12 January 2018 at the following scenes:

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, County Durham, England, UK

Edwards AFB, California, USA

Facing MLK Jr Drive., 100 Broad St SW, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA

Japan

New York City, New York, USA

Pinewood Atlanta Studios - 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA

SANY America, 318 Cooper Circle, Peachtree City, Georgia, USA

St Abbs, Eyemouth, TD14 5PL, UK

The Proscenium, 1170 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Let me know in the comments of you liked this list and which of those movies you liked best.

