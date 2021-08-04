In Which States Were The Avengers Movies Filmed?

The Avengers movies are produced by Marvel Studios and are among the most-watched movies ever. Here is a list of the locations where each movie was filmed, including the states and country.
- Avengers (2012)
It grossed $1.519 billion and was filmed between 25 April 2011 and 4 September 2011 at the following scenes:
- (Miltary Base) Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, Ohio, USA.
- Albuquerque Studios - 5650 University Boulevard SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.
- Ameritrust Rotunda, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in the scene where Captain America tries to save people taken hostage by aliens and gets blown out a window.
- Cedar Avenue and Ashland Road, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, where Black Widow was being interrogated at an old factory.
- Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
- Cleveland, Ohio, USA
- Creekside Mushroom Farm, Moonlight Drive, Worthington, Pennsylvania, USA
- East 9th St, Cleveland, Ohio, the USA for the New York City street scenes (fights and explosions), fights with aliens, and Captain America/Thor.
- Edwards AFB, California, USA
- Grumman Aerospace Factory, Bethpage, Long Island, New York, USA
- Inyokern, California, USA
- Lakeside Court House, Cleveland, Ohio, the USA for the party scene with eyeball/Loki in Stuttgart, Germany.
- Los Angeles, California, USA
- Mojave Desert, California, USA
- NASA Glenn Center, North Olmsted, Ohio, USA
- New Mexico, USA
- New York City, New York, USA
- Parma, Ohio, USA
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
- Plum Brook Station, Sandusky, Ohio, USA, where Loki stole the Tesseract when it was being researched by Dr Selvig.
- Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio, USA for the scene where Captain America, Iron Man and Loki fight at Stuttgart, Germany.
- Raleigh Manhattan Beach Studios - 1600 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, California, USA
- Wilmington, Ohio, USA
2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
It grossed $1.403 billion and was filmed between 11 February 2014 to 6 August 2014 at the following scenes:
- Aosta, Valle d'Aosta, Italy
- Bourne Woods, Farnham, Surrey, England, UK
- Cheongdam Bridge, Seoul, South Korea
- Chittagong, Bangladesh
- Digital Media City, Seoul, South Korea
- Dover Castle Tunnels, Dover, Kent, England, UK
- Floating Island, Seoul, South Korea
- Forte di Bard, Valle d'Aosta, Italy
- H,B,C,D,E,F,J,K,R Stage, Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
- Hawley Woods, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK
- Hendon Police College, London, England, UK
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Mapo Bridge, Seoul, South Korea
- Rivoli Ballroom, 350 Brockley Road, Crofton Park, London, England, UK
- Royal Holloway College, Egham, Surrey, England, UK
- Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, Norwich, Norfolk, England, UK
- Seoul, South Korea
- Shepperton Studios, Studios Road, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
- Stratfield Saye Park, Hampshire, England, UK
- The Printworks, Associated Newspapers Print Works, Canada Water, London, England, UK
- The Rivoli Ballroom, Brockley, London, England, UK
- Ttukseom Hangang Park, Seoul, South Korea
- Via E. Chanoux, 132 11026 Pont-Saint-Martin, Aosta, Italy
- Via Martorey & Via Caduti della Libertà 11029 Verrès, AO, Italy
- Via Roma Bridge, Pont-saint-martin Aosta, Italy
- Via Torino, 2, Aosta, AO, Italy
3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
It grossed $2.048 billion and was filmed between 25 April 2011 and 4 September 2011 at the following scenes;
- 84, Walton Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Banaue Rice Terraces, Ifugao, Philippines
- Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
- Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, County Durham, England, UK
- Inverness Castle, Scotland, UK
- Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Maranhao, Brazil
- New York City, New York, USA
- Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Pinewood Atlanta Studios - 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA
- Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
- St Abbs Head, Berwickshire, Scotland, UK
- Tallulah Gorge, Tallulah Falls, Georgia, USA
- Waverly Train Station, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
- Woodruff Park, Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
It grossed $2.798 billion and it was filmed between 10 August 2017 - 12 January 2018 at the following scenes:
- Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Durham Cathedral, The College, Durham, County Durham, England, UK
- Edwards AFB, California, USA
- Facing MLK Jr Drive., 100 Broad St SW, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Georgia, USA
- Japan
- New York City, New York, USA
- Pinewood Atlanta Studios - 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, Georgia, USA
- SANY America, 318 Cooper Circle, Peachtree City, Georgia, USA
- St Abbs, Eyemouth, TD14 5PL, UK
- The Proscenium, 1170 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Let me know in the comments of you liked this list and which of those movies you liked best.
