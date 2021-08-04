5 Most Beautiful Counties In Connecticut To Live In

Most people who live in Connecticut love living there. Maybe it is because of low crime rates, a healthy, productive population, excellent trails to have outdoor fun activities, exceptional education and health services, rich culture involving history, arts, and entertainment, mouthwatering food, or the great communities. 

Here are some of the most beautiful counties you can choose to live in.

Fairfield County

If owning a home is something you want, Fairfield county is the perfect place for you. This is because it is easy and affordable to own a house in this county. There are also a lot of restaurants, parks, coffee shops, malls. The standard of education is high and affordable too. It is also a great place to raise a family since it is safe. The front-line workers like Police, EMTs, and firefighters ensure that safety is observed here.

Hartford County

Hartford County has a diverse population, and its cost of living is 13% lower than Connecticut's average, while the housing cost is 11% lower than the national average. You can also never get bored here. The reasons are; vineyards, recreational opportunities throughout, ski slopes, historical attractions, state parks, and entertainment places you can also visit anytime you want.

There is also a variety of public transport options that you can also pick according to your convenience. These include Hartford dash Shuttle, CT Transit Bus System, among others.

Litchfield County

Litchfield is among the safest counties you can live in, according to NeighborhoodScout's analysis of FBI crime statistics, and only 15% of other counties have a lower crime than this county.

According to Niche's brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list, it is also among the best place to live. It has 62 public schools serving 22,866 students and has one of Connecticut's highest concentrations of top-ranked public schools.

Tolland County

If you love the feel of rural settings and a safe place to live, this county offers that and so much more. In 2005, it was named the 29th Best Place to live in the United States, in 2009, then 27th, while in 2011, the 37th Best Small Town to live in the United States. For fun, you can always visit the following places: Tolland Green Historic District, The Adventure Park at Storrs, Crandall Park, or the Fox Hill Tower. There are several excellent public and private schools in Tolland county.

Middlesex County

Middlesex County is safer than the majority of other counties and also has a lower crime rate. The environment is clean and peaceful, with a diverse population of amicable people. It is fantastic for walking, hiking, and other outdoor sports.

The level and quality of education is top-notch: Award-winning elementary schools and high schools like the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies. It also has almost 200 schools across 25 districts.

Most people consider the following features or things before moving or living, like the availability of healthcare institutions, education, fun activities, restaurants, and malls. It is never the same thing for most people. One person must have the availability of a good school district while the other is living near a place or in a place where you can go hiking anytime you want. When moving to a new home, it is essential to remember to consult people interested in the same things as you.

Do you live in any of these counties? Yes? How is it? No? which county do you wish you lived in? Let me know in the comment section which is your best county. If it is not on the list, kindly write it down.

