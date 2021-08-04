Biden to Florida and Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or "get out of the way"

engin akyurt/Unsplash

In the previous week, one out of every three new COVID-19 cases in the United States happened in Florida and Texas, according to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients.

Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, said the White House was in talks with both states about assisting with the situation.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were roughly 72,000 new COVID-19 cases every day in the United States as of Saturday, a 44 percent raise over the previous week.

As the country struggles to contain the rapid spread of the disease's Delta variant, US President Joe Biden urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas, which account for roughly a third of all new COVID-19 cases in the US, to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way."

Biden also stated that the US has given more than 110 million vaccine doses to 65 nations, but the White House remained mainly focused on the domestic problem, with outbreaks in two Republican-led states accounting for a disproportionately significant number of increasing cases nationwide.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has spoken out against the COVID-19 limitations. He issued an order barring the mask mandate on Friday.

Biden said, without naming the two individuals:

"Some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, and they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,"
"I say to these governors ... if you're not going to help, at least get out of the way."

When asked subsequently if DeSantis and Abbott made decisions that damaged their constituents, Biden responded:

"I believe the results of their decisions are not good for their constituents."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epmtw_0bHCqPPq00
Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Biden said that the United States' vaccine donation efforts outstripped those of other countries such as Russia and China.

He stated that the US will continue to provide tens of millions of doses throughout the summer.
"We're doing this to save lives and to end this pandemic. That's it."
The US will also begin sending 500 million doses of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE's vaccine to 100 low-income nations in late August, according to a statement released by the White House earlier in the day.
Advocates feel the US might be providing far more information.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-donates-more-than-110-mln-covid-19-vaccine-doses-abroad-white-house-2021-08-03/

