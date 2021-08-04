5 Most Dangerous Areas in Anaheim

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

About Anaheim

Anaheim is a city in Orange County, California, that is part of the Greater Los Angeles Area. The city has a population of 336,265 people as of the 2010 United States Census, making it the most populated city in Orange County, the 10th most populous city in California, and the 55th most populous city in the United States. Anaheim is the second-largest city in Orange County by area and is home to the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center, and two prominent sports teams: the Anaheim Ducks ice hockey team and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.

Like in every other city there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in Anaheim. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Anaheim according to the research from areavibes.

#1 The Colony, Anaheim, CA Crime

The crime rate in the Colonies is 28% higher than the national average.

The Colony's violent crime rate is 9% higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 32 risk of becoming a victim of crime in The Colony.

The Colony is safer than 48 percent of California cities.

Anaheim has had a 5% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/anaheim-ca/the+colony/crime/

#2 Southeast, Anaheim, CA Crime

Crime rates in the Southeast are 30% higher than the national average.

Southeast has a 1% lower rate of violent crime than the national average.

You have a 1 in 31 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Southeast.

Southeast is safer than half of all California cities.

Anaheim has had a 5% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/anaheim-ca/southeast/crime/



#3 Southwest, Anaheim, CA Crime

The crime rate in the Southwest is 14% higher than the national average.

Southwest has a 2% lower rate of violent crime than the national average.

You have a 1 in 36 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Southwest.

Southwest is safer than 55 percent of California cities.

Anaheim has had a 5% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/anaheim-ca/southwest/crime/

#4 Northwest, Anaheim, CA Crime

The rate of crime in the Northwest is 23% higher than the national average.

Northwest has a 7% lower rate of violent crime than the national average.

You have a 1 in 33 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Northwest.

Northwest is safer than 54 percent of California communities.

Anaheim has had a 5% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/anaheim-ca/northwest/crime/



#5 Northeast, Anaheim, CA Crime

The crime rate in the Northeast is 12% higher than the national average.

Northeast has a 17 percent lower rate of violent crime than the national average.

You have a 1 in 36 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Northeast.

Northeast is safer than 59 percent of California cities.

Anaheim has had a 5% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/anaheim-ca/northeast/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/anaheim-ca/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

