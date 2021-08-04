5 Most Dangerous Areas in Toledo

Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

About Toledo

Toledo is the county headquarters and largest city in Lucas County, Ohio. Toledo is a significant port city in the Midwest of the United States. It is the fourth-most populated city in the state of Ohio, behind Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, and the 71st-largest city in the US, according to the 2010 census. It is the largest city in the Toledo metropolitan region, with a population of 274,975. It is also a key commercial hub for the Midwest, with the fifth busiest port in the Great Lakes and the 54th busiest in the United States. The city was formed as part of Monroe County, Michigan Territory, in 1833 on the west bank of the Maumee River.

Like in every other city there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in Toledo. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Toledo according to the research from areavibes.

#1 North River, Toledo, OH Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate of North River is 174 percent greater than the national average.

North River has 287 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a 1 in 15 risk of becoming a victim of crime in North River.

North River has a lower crime rate than 15% of Ohio cities.

Crime in Toledo has reduced by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/toledo-oh/north+river/crime/

#2 Warren Sherman, Toledo, OH Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes

Warren Sherman has a 170 percent higher crime rate than the national average.

Warren Sherman has 282 percent more violent offenses than the national average.

You have a 1 in 15 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Warren Sherman.

Warren Sherman is safer than only 16% of Ohio cities.

Crime in Toledo has reduced by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/toledo-oh/warren+sherman/crime/



#3 Birmingham, Toledo, OH Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate in Birmingham is 156 percent higher than the national average.

Birmingham's violent crime rate is 262 percent higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 16 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Birmingham.

Birmingham is safer than a quarter of Ohio's cities.

Crime in Toledo has reduced by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/toledo-oh/birmingham/crime/

#4 South Side, Toledo, OH Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate on the South Side is 153 percent greater than the national average.

South Side violent crime is 259 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 16 risk of becoming a victim of crime on the South Side.

The South Side is safer than 21% of Ohio's cities.

Crime in Toledo has reduced by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/toledo-oh/south+side/crime/



#5 La Grange, Toledo, OH Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate of La Grange is 153% greater than the national average.

La Grange has a violent crime rate that is 259 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 16 risk of becoming a victim of crime in La Grange.

La Grange has a lower crime rate than 21% of Ohio cities.

Crime in Toledo has reduced by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/toledo-oh/la+grange/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/toledo-oh/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

