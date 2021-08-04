5 Best Cupcake Places in Kentucky

Jodie Walton/Unsplash

It's no secret that Americans enjoy sweets, as our data reveals. In 2012 and 2015, searches for "baked goods near me" have doubled, indicating that people are becoming more interested in baked goods.

The best bakeries in Kentucky serve a variety of delectable treats, from finger-licking croissants to cupcakes that will melt in your mouth, to pies topped with hand-churned ice cream. These five cupcake places are a perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth when you're in Kentucky.

1. Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen, Louisville, Kentucky

Pie, cupcakes, and ice cream? There is something surreal about this place. Consider trying one of the "upside-down" cupcakes, in which the frosting is placed on the bottom half of the cupcake. This former lunch counter is renowned for its upside-down dipped cupcake, created when a vanilla cupcake is dipped upside-down in chocolate or vanilla icing while still hot.

This Kentucky-based business offers 10 locations where you can enjoy hand-churned ice cream alongside your favorite pie. Each store's baked goods are freshly baked from scratch every day, and the ice cream is always hand-churned and always fresh. Visiting Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen is a culinary treat.

Their menu includes every kind of pie you can think of, cookies, cupcakes, brownies, and special occasion cakes, as well as ice cream, sundaes, and shakes.

Location: 2525 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, United States

Website: https://piekitchen.com/

Phone: +1 502-459-8184

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 10am-9pm, Fri-Sat 10am-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm

2. BabyCakes Cupcakes, Lexington, Kentucky

The first locally owned bakery in Lexington, Kentucky, Baby Cakes, offers traditional cupcakes, gluten-free and vegan options, and signature cupcakes you can't go without. Fresh cupcakes are baked daily.

We believe this bakery run by a husband and wife is the most creative on our list. Its diverse selection is as formidable as it is flavorful. It has an item they name "A Rose for Mr. Darcy": a white chocolate cupcake covered in rosewater buttercream. Another item called "Georgia on My Mind," peach cupcakes with peach buttercream is also available.

Nevertheless, the Garden Fairy's Hummingbird cupcake (topped with cinnamon buttercream and bananas) is a standout. If I don't try these cupcakes, You'll regret it.

Location: 616 Liberty Rd, Lexington, KY 40505, United States

Website: bb-cakes.com

Phone: +1 859-317-9619

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 8am-4pm, Sat 9am-1pm

3. Spalding's Bakery, Lexington, Kentucky

In Lexington, Kentucky, Spalding's Bakery has satisfied doughnut cravings for more than 75 years. Through generations of family recipes, Spalding's bakes its doughnuts daily by hand using a family recipe handed down through the generations. Aside from traditional doughnuts, Spalding's offers various other items, such as cakes, brownies, cupcakes, and butter bars.

Location: 760 Winchester Rd, Lexington, KY 40505, United States

Website: spaldingsbakery.com

Phone: +1 859-252-3737

Store Hours: Wed-Sat 6:30am-12pm, Sun 7am-12pm

4. Sweet Matriarch Bakery, Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky,'s Sweet Matriarch is the best place to get cakes. Using the highest quality ingredients, Sweet Matriarch bakes delectable cakes from scratch. They try to use as many ingredients from the local area as possible. While the cakes are the show's star, do not overlook the cookies, brownies, and cupcakes in flavors like orange zest and salted chocolate.

Location: 146 S Broadway St, Georgetown, KY 40324, United States

Website: southernkindasweet.com

Phone: +1 502-642-6514

Store Hours: Sat 2pm-6:30pm

5. Plehn's Bakery, Louisville, Kentucky

There are more types of baked goods than you can imagine at Plehn's Bakery in Louisville, Kentucky. Plahn's offers homemade bread, ice cream, cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, as well as doughnuts, breakfast foods, and kitchens. There's nothing better than a savory and sweet piece of German cake to replace those weekend doughnut cravings.

Location: 3940 Shelbyville Rd, St Matthews, KY 40207, United States

Website: https://plehns.com/

Phone: +1 502-896-4438

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 7am-5pm, Sat 6:30am-5pm, Sun 6:30am-1pm

Cupcakes come with many benefits, so it's easy to understand why they're so popular. Maybe it's time for you to try cupcakes for your next special occasion if you haven't done so yet. Then what are you waiting for? When it comes to satisfying your cupcake cravings, none of these sweet spots can fail.

