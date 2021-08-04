5 Best Cupcake Places in Louisiana

Sarah Shull/Unsplash

Here is a sampling of the deliciousness available in shops across Louisiana to celebrate pretty much any special occasion.

You've probably wondered where to find the best-baked goods but didn't know if you could handle sugar rushes associated with some, so fear not, our volunteers serve as your tribute. It is in our nature to crave sweets. During our search for Louisiana's best cupcake shops, we compiled a list of the top five.

1. The Cupcake Collection, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Cupcake Collection, a Nashville-based sweet shop, has opened its second location in New Orleans. They frequently sell out of their featured sweet potato cupcake since they are the "Home of the Sweet Potato Cupcake."

A reviewer writes, "The sweet potato cupcakes are what make this place so special." We are booking our trip to New Orleans right now!

Location: 2917 Magazine St Suite 102, New Orleans, LA 70115, United States

Website: thecupcakecollection.com

Phone: +1 504-383-9322

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 10am-5pm, Sun 11am-4pm

2. Buttercups Cupcakes, Shreveport, Louisiana

You must try the Banana Pudding. Baking with her own hands, Kim Hand created Banana Pudding (topped with crushed vanilla wafers) and Red Velvet cupcakes. Throughout each treat, you'll find "high-quality pure ingredients" such as real fruit and chocolate. It has everything you want in a Louisiana dessert: richness, decadence, and taste.

Location: 6535 Youree Dr #207, Shreveport, LA 71105, United States

Website: ilovebuttercups.com

Phone: +1 318-797-6696

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10am-7pm

3. Creative Cakes, Harvey, Louisiana

It's no surprise that the best cakes, petit fours, cupcakes, and more can be found at Creative Cakes In Harvey, Louisiana, located on the west bank of the Mississippi River. You can get sweet baked goods for your next party at this bakery, except on Sundays and Mondays.

With the talented designers at Cakes By Kate, you can choose the design or picture you would like included on your cake.

Location: 2309 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 504-368-9966

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 8am-4pm, Sat 8am-2pm

4. House of Flowers & Cake Shoppe, Ruston, Louisiana

Having both cake and flowers is often a great combo, so why not find a place that offers both?

A wide variety of flowers and cakes await you at the House of Flowers & Cake Shoppe! There's so much to choose from at this floral and bakery store in Ruston, Louisiana. You'll find fresh-cut flowers, bouquets, plants, and other decorations on the floral side, and on the bakery side, there are some of the sweetest treats like cookies, cupcakes, brownies, muffins, and specialty cakes.

Location: 1005 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA 71270, United States

Website: https://house-of-flowers-cake-shoppe.business.site/

Phone: +1 318-255-4715

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, Sat 9am-12pm

5. Cake Shop, Lockport, Louisiana

You shouldn't judge this unassuming cake shop until you've tried it. Lockport, Louisiana's The Cake Shop is among the best-kept secrets in the region, but soon word of this shop will spread. This shop offers great cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and other baked items, and you can always tell a place is good when other bakers are ordering cakes from it. Friendly, helpful staff will greet you, and the prices are quite reasonable.

Location: 305 Crescent Ave, Lockport, LA 70374, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 985-532-6339

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 7am-5pm, Sat 7am-11am

Cupcake obsession reaches far and wide in America. It's either the trendy store itself or maybe the overwhelming variety of mouth-watering flavors that make cupcakes so irresistible. There are cupcakeries throughout the country, in virtually every city and town. They are specialized bakeries that produce cupcakes.

This obsession isn't just a fad anymore, having sold 669 million cupcakes from October 2010 to October 2011. Most likely, you are one of the cupcake lovers out there trying to make up the list of the best spot to find your next favorite cupcake. When you're in Louisiana, refer to this list and expect a one-in-a-lifetime experience.

