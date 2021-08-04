5 Best Cupcake Places in Kansas

Charles Etoroma/Unsplash

In addition to the sheer variety of flavors and the ability to create different varieties of cupcakes for your function, another great advantage of cupcakes is offering multiple flavors.

A vanilla cupcake, strawberry cupcake, lemon cupcake, or any combination of flavors would be great. You can use even healthier ingredients in cupcakes, such as applesauce, strawberries, bananas, or shredded carrots.

Kansas still has some of the best bakeries in the country, even though it is harder to find hometown bakeries in downtown Texas these days. A local bakery in your area can satisfy just about any sweet tooth you may have, no matter the occasion. The following is a list of five of the best cupcake store in the state.

1. Cheri's Bakery, Wichita, Kansas

Our vote would go to Cheri's Bakery in Wichita. You can decorate your dessert with any animal or sport that you like--it's so cute. You can also choose from cheesecake, pies, cookies, and more if you dislike cupcakes.

Location: 2121 N Tyler Rd #300, Wichita, KS 67212, United States

Website: https://cheris-bakery.com/

Phone: +1 316-722-1190

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30am-5:30pm, Sat 8:30am-3pm

2. Tours les Jours, Overland Park, Kansas

Despite being a chain, this one should not be missed. French-Korean influences permeate the bakery's elegance and class. In addition to pieces of bread topped with exotic fruits or filled with cream, they have Korean drinks, cakes for any occasion, and Earl Grey macarons. Fresh strawberries and cream topped on a croissant will make you fall in love.

Location: 10348 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212, United States

Website: https://www.tljks.com/

Phone: +1 913-383-2828

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 8am-8:30pm

3. Best Regards Bakery & Cafe, Overland Park, Kansas

Their cranberry-orange cookie earned them the title of "The Best Cookie" in Kansas. They make an amazing BLT with their heirloom tomatoes and Berkshire bacon that is worth writing about. In addition, it explains why they make such tasty salads. The Chop Salad is a must-try.

In addition to Venny's Gooey Butter Cake, that store has puffs and eclairs, along with many grilled cheese sandwiches! Visit Robert Duensing, the owner, on any day of the week, and he will never fail to smile at you.

He probably became famous from the Christmas Cookie Challenge on Food Network.

Location: 6759 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209, United States

Website: makethemsmile.com

Phone: +1 913-912-7238

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-5pm, Sat 8am-2pm

4. La Galette French Bakery, Wichita, Kansas

It is impressive to see the dessert case at La Galette French Bakery. Cake by the slice is always available, including Chantilly (white cake with whipped cream and fresh fruit), carrot cake, chocolate cake, strawberry cake, and red velvet. Staff is courteous and attentive to customers - customers rave about this place as a true treasure.

Location: 1017 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 316-267-8541

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 8:30am-3pm

5. Celebrations by Lori, Pittsburg, Kansas

Over the years, Celebrations by Lori has made tasty treats from scratch and serving them on special occasions, Celebrations by Lori offers everything from cookies, cupcakes, and cake pops, to mints, muffins, and candies. Additionally, the bakery sells cake decoration supplies locally, located in Pittsburg. There is also a homemade buttercream icing shot with sprinkles available in this bakeshop. Delicious!

Location: 1015 N Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 620-231-5700

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-2pm

Several foods contain carbohydrates, which are a major source of energy. Flour and sugar are both great sources of carbs, which is how cakes and cupcakes are made.

The whole body, including the muscles, brain, and nervous system, receives enough energy from them. Furthermore, cakes are good sources of energy because of their fat content. A cupcake is always the perfect alternative to a cookie or a slice of pie when you need more substance than either.

