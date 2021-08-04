Des Moines, IA

5 Best Cupcake Places in Iowa

Although cupcakes have existed for some time, they welcome a comeback in modern society. This could be because they are easy to make, appealing to people of all ages, and versatile in many different ways.

Alternatives to typical desserts like cake and chocolate are these delicious treats. It is very easy to plan exactly how many will be made when serving them at events, such as parties and functions, which makes them ideal for special occasions.

1. Molly's Cupcakes, Des Moines, Iowa

This Des Moines sweet staple doesn't offer any basic flavors. You will find specialty flavors such as caramel apple and toasted s'mores here, as well as gourmet, takes on classics to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based store offers a wide variety of cupcakes and cakes. A friendly and cozy atmosphere is its mission, as well as high-quality cakes and cupcakes. Their cupcakes are baked in small batches every day throughout the day.

Molly always uses fresh, high-quality ingredients. The Molly's cupcake bar allows you to create your customized cupcakes. Also, cupcakes can be donated to fundraising events and school parties. Besides making gourmet cupcakes and cakes, they also bake cookies, bars, and coffee drinks. You can also schedule a free cake tasting appointment at Molly's Cupcakes.

It's the perfect place to buy delicious cakes at a reasonable price from Molly's Cupcakes.

Location: 215 E 3rd St, Des Moines, IA 50309, United States

Website: mollysdsm.com

Phone: +1 515-244-0778

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 10am-8pm

2. Crème Cupcake + Dessert, Des Moines, Iowa

The popular Midwest spot transforms into a dessert lounge after 5 p.m., serving accompanying drinks and desserts (including Cupcake Vineyards). This seasonal pick combines your sweet tooth with your favorite spirits: a chocolate cake with Guinness mousse and Bailey's buttercream. When some bakeries offer boozy cupcakes, they are cheeky, but Créme is the master of cocktail hour.

A cupcake made from chocolate cake, Guinness mousse, and Bailey's Irish Cream buttercream would seem natural in that environment.

Location: 543 28th St, Des Moines, IA 50312, United States

Website: cremecupcake.com

Phone: +1 515-288-1050

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 11am-5pm, Sat 10am-5pm

3. Scratch Cupcakery, Cedar Falls, Iowa

The Scratch Cupcakery in Cedar Falls is your best bet if you have never tried cupcakes. From its freshness and handmade icing that nearly melts in your mouth and its hundreds of flavors, Scratch Cupcakery is becoming world-famous and expanding throughout the entire state of Iowa.

Location: 6607 University Ave STE A, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, United States

Website: scratchcupcakery.com

Phone: +1 319-277-7855

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 9am-7pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

4. Deluxe Cakes & Pastries, Iowa City, Iowa

When you enter Deluxe Iowa on Summit Street in Iowa City, your senses are immediately enlightened; this means you've chosen the right place.

Various smells come from the oven, including cookies, cupcakes, tarts, and pies.

If you're looking to view the beauty of Iowa City from a scenic vantage point, or if you want to experience every item in the menu to the fullest, this slightly hidden gem of Iowa City is worth visiting and many more.

Location: 812 S Summit St, Iowa City, IA 52240, United States

Website: deluxeiowa.com

Phone: +1 319-338-5000

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 7am-5:30pm, Sat 7:30am-3pm, Sun 8am-2pm

5. Mad Ox Bakery, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Choosing something to eat at Mad Ox Bakery can be a challenge since there is a seemingly endless selection of bars, bread, candies, cupcakes, and gourmet donuts to look at. The Mad Ox Bakery out of Council Bluffs is one of the best bakeries in the state, so whether you want something familiar or something new, like a sour rye loaf with caramelized onions, you won't be disappointed.

Location: Council Bluffs, IA 51501, United States

Website: https://madoxbakery.com/

Phone: +1 712-309-8695

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 7am-4:30pm, Thu 7am-2pm, Fri 7am-4:30pm, Sat 8am-12:30pm

There are many benefits to cupcakes. Maintaining a healthy diet is important, and taking too much of anything can harm, no matter how beneficial it is. As part of a balanced diet, cakes should therefore be consumed in moderation.

