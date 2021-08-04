5 Best Cupcake Places in Indiana

Daniel Klein/Unsplash

Fiber is also present in cakes containing fruits such as berries, pineapple, and apples. Foods rich in fiber can assist our body in maintaining a healthy digestive system. It is even possible to make cakes or cupcakes with carrots, which have many fibers as well.

The fruits above can be found in cupcakes and cakes that increase our fiber levels, improve digestion, and minimize heart disease.

1. The Flying Cupcake, Indianapolis, Indiana

This cupcake hotspot is located in Indianapolis. The cupcake truck can even attend your event. It was Indiana's first cupcake shop when it opened in 2007, and it now has six locations, along with accolades from Buzzfeed, MSN, Paula Deen Magazine, and TheIndyChannel.com for its inventive names.

People with food allergies love this Flying Cupcake, which offers both gluten-free and vegan options. Additionally, Petunia and Penelope, trucks from TFC, will be available at various events. Cupcake Parties are also offered at their locations in Carmel and Greenwood - this is a cute idea for an Indianapolis birthday celebration.

Location: 4026 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Website: theflyingcupcakebakery.com

Phone: +1 317-396-2696

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 10am-7pm, Fri-Sat 10am-8pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

2. Cute as a Cupcake! Cupcakery & Bake Shop, Merrillville, Indiana

Located in a town more famous for its water slides and lakes than for its cake, its bakery is more distinctive than any big-box store along route 30. The pink Champagne cupcake from Cute as a Cupcake features cream cheese frosting. These moist, rich, flavorful cupcakes are perfectly sized and taste great. Also, the frosting-to-cake ratio is perfect.

Location: 2008 W. 81st Ave, US Route 30, Merrillville, IN 46410, United States

Website: cuteasacupcake3.com

Phone: +1 219-472-0858

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 10am-7pm

3. Vanilla Bean Bakery, Indianapolis, Indiana

They're not just good at cupcakes, but Vanilla Bean Bakery is one of the best! Their custom cuppies are adorable and delicious. Any birthday party theme would be perfect for this.

Location: West, 2324 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260, United States

Website: https://www.vanillabean-bakery.com/

Phone: +1 317-337-9470

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-4pm

4. Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery, Indianapolis, Indiana

While in Broad Ripple and Greenwood, we stopped by Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery for cupcakes. Smallcakes Smash, an ice cream treat with cupcakes, is one of our favorite treats. It's kind of like a freak shake but with cupcakes. A gluten-free and a dairy-free option is available at Smallcakes Cupcakery.

If you're in the area, you should try the French Macaron while you are there. The next time you feel the cupcake craving, don't be discouraged- there are many chain restaurants and grocery stores nearby that offer some pretty amazing cupcakes. Having trouble giving up ice cream but still need a cupcake? If you're looking for a single or 6-pack, try Cold Stone's version.

Location: 930 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 317-389-5447

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-10pm

5. Gigi's Cupcakes, Fishers, Indiana

Gigi's Cupcakes could be the perfect spot for those who love icing. The Nashville-based chain has two local franchise locations, and they are famous for their creamy goodness!

In addition to their cupcake trucks, Gigi's has two favorites in the neighborhood - Pinky and Scarlett. Many are also fond of the option to order online! They also offer gluten-free options, at least three every day, along with their bread loaves, cheesecakes, and stuffed cookies.

Many special occasions like weddings, baby showers, birthdays, parties, and holidays call for elaborate cupcake displays instead of traditional cakes.

Location: Gateway Shops, 8981 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46038, United States

Website: gigiscupcakesusa.com

Phone: +1 317-577-2253

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 10am-6pm

The unique characteristics of cupcakes make them stand out from simple regular cakes, making them extremely popular.

It's so simple to make cupcakes. Besides being delicious and easy to eat, they look cute and are easy to decorate. The cupcake's wonderful qualities and truly inventive designs now seem to be enticing more and more people to become fond of them.

