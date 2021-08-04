5 Best Cupcake Places in Illinois

Brian Chan/Unsplash

Even though donuts may be the newest food fad, Illinois shows that cupcakes aren't dead. We tried to decide which ones are worthy of some of the hype from the many cupcakes on offer. The following are five of Illinois's best cupcake restaurants.

1.The Chef and The Baker, Peoria, Illinois

Every day, this local restaurant serves up "gourmet fare and homemade sweets." You can enjoy delicious savory bites and fresh bakery treats, like these peach cobbler cupcakes.

Location: 106 E McClure Ave, Peoria, IL 61603, United States

Website: thechefandthebaker.com

Phone: +1 309-431-3134

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 10:30am-2pm

2. Swirlz Cupcakes, Chicago Illinois

Using buttermilk, Swirlz Cupcakes, Chicago's oldest cupcake shop, layers two dollops of frosting on each buttermilk-made cake. When the shop celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016, it won Food & Wine's editors' hearts for the mango passion: a raspberry-and-vanilla cake layered with mango white chocolate ganache, passion fruit buttercream, white chocolate, passion fruit flower and white chocolate

Swirlz Cupcakes in Lincoln Park is perfect for those who have dietary restrictions but still love desserts. With Swirlz, Chicago's first cupcake-only bakery, Whole Foods' 28 Illinois Whole Foods locations, and one Indiana Whole Foods location are now offered vegan, gluten-free, and vegan-gluten-free cupcakes.

The company offers over 1,400 flavors, so you can be sure there is a flavor available to suit your tastes. Chocolate caramel pretzels are our favorite. Combined with caramel buttercream frosting, chocolate cake, caramel filling, and chocolate-covered pretzels, this cake has the perfect salty and sweet balance.

Location: 705 W. Belden Ave. Chicago, Illinois. 60614.

Website: http://www.swirlzcupcakesshop.com/

Phone: +1 773-404-2253

Store Hours: Appointment Basis

3. Molly's Cupcakes, Chicago, Illinois

The cupcakes are available at two different locations in Chicago, so no matter where you are, you can get them. Customers can order custom cupcakes from Molly's Cupcakes in Chicago.

Even so, the choice of favorite desserts such as Crème Brûlée and Peanut Butter Nutella have helped it expand to states such as New York and Iowa. Cookie Monster Cupcake - a vanilla cake topped with a chocolate chip cookie - is the best in the world.

There's no reason why you can't enjoy seriously decadent desserts in small packages with this rich chocolate cake, peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, and crushed butterscotch topping.

Location: 419 E Illinois St Suite 120, Chicago, IL 60611, United States

Website: mollys.online

Phone: +1 312-600-6323

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 9am-10pm, Fri-Sat 9am-11pm, Sun-Mon 10am-10pm

4. Bake, Chicago, Illinois

Bake in Wicker Park has recently been renovated, and it's a cute cake shop with a lively atmosphere. You can find here greeting cards, delicious cookies, moist cupcakes, scones, and more. You must order the bakery's popular whole cakes in advance.

The S'more Cake with chocolate frosting, graham crackers, and toasted marshmallow meringues is a favorite, as is the Nutella Malt Cake is a malted cake with Nutella buttercream the favorites.

Location: 2246 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, United States

Website: https://bakechicago.com/

Phone: +1 773-384-7655

Store Hours: Wed-Sat 8am-3pm, Sun 9am-3pm

5. More Cupcakes, Chicago, Illinois

If you're on the hunt for cupcakes fancy enough for a dinner party, More is the cupcake shop for you. The bakery offers various alcoholic cupcakes, like the mojito, chocolate champagne, and white Russian, among others. These festive frosted treats are topped with chocolate shavings, fresh fruit, or meringue and artworks.

Whether it's classic red velvet or stained glass white chocolate on a red marbled base, we recommend the classic red velvet cake.

Location: 1 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, Illinois

Website: https://www.morecupcakes.com/

Phone: +1 312-951-0001

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-8pm

