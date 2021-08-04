5 Best Cupcake Places in Idaho

Brooke Lark/Unsplash

Cupcakes were a huge trend back in 2008-2009, their popularity soaring at the same time as a significant economic downturn hit America. For most people, treating themselves was no longer an option.

It was even more difficult for couples to minimize their costs and scale down during these times. As an affordable alternative, cupcakes were an excellent choice.

The couple didn't want elaborate, expensive cakes. Instead, it turned to cupcakes so that they could still make an impression with their unique flavors, adorable decorations, and accessories, such as designer baking cups. The economy has improved, many couples still choose cupcakes as their wedding cake.

Is your birthday just around the corner? What about a wedding? It would help if you found the perfect cake for every special occasion. From cupcakes to triple-tiered cakes, these cake shops offer a sweet celebration for any taste.

1. Lake City Cakes, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

A great selection of cakes, wedding cakes, pies, and cupcakes are available from Lake City Cakes in Coeur d'Alene. Cakes and fillings are available in many different flavors, or you can work with them to create a custom flavor for your cake.

Location: Highway 95 &, W Prairie Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815, United States

Website: https://lakecitycakes.com/

Phone: +1 208-651-3311

Store Hours: Sat 9am-1:30pm

2. Oh, For Heaven Cakes!, Meridian, Idaho

In Meridian, Idaho, you'll find a cake shop that serves multi-tiered cakes in various flavors. Among the other items they sell are ganaches, fresh fruit, cupcakes, truffles, and unicorn cakes.

Location: 1845 West Canyon Ranch St., Meridian, ID

Website: ohforheavencakes.com

Phone: Not Available

Store Hours: Appointment Basis

3. Smallcakes: Cupcakery, Creamery & Coffee Bar, Boise, Idaho

It was a sweet craving that brought us there. Upon entering, you will find a well-decorated and welcoming interior. The staff was very friendly and helpful.

In addition to being informative, friendly, and excellent, they also went above and beyond. Our favorites are the peanut butter chocolate cupcakes that they recommended. The cupcakes were the best we've ever tasted!

Sugary-sweet desserts that are moist. You can't go wrong with these cupcakes. You can choose from many different flavors. Diets will be ruined.

Location: 9050 W Overland Rd STE 130, Boise, ID 83709, United States

Website: smallcakesidaho.square.site

Phone: +1 208-377-8300

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10am-6pm

4. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Meridian, Idaho

In 2010, cupcake sales accounted for 10 percent of all cake sales, and cupcake shops are opening up all the time, according to the American Institute of Baking. Nothing Bundt Cakes was developed by Dena Tripp and Debra Shwetz, who wanted to bring freshness and modernity to the tradition of bundt cakes.

Several years ago, Tripp and Shwetz combined their recipes to make a bundt cake with Shwetz's frosting. Developing the recipe at Shwetz's home in Las Vegas, the partners spent six months perfecting it before bringing it to market.

Its flavors include Carrot, Lemon, Lemon Curd, Coconut, Bananas Foster, Red Velvet, Red Velvet, White Chocolate, Raspberry, Carrot, White Chocolate, Cinnamon Swirl, and Pecan Praline.

The retail locations also offer a different cake flavor every month. Cakes are available in bite-sized "Bundtini," one-serving "Bundtlets," and eight- and 10-inch versions. Bundt Cakes specializes in stacking tiers of cakes to serve larger groups.

Location: 1400 N Eagle Rd #106, Meridian, ID 83642, United States

Website: nothingbundtcakes.com

Phone: +1 208-853-2253

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-7pm, Sun 11am-5pm

5. Stacie's Cakes, Post Falls, Idaho

There is something for everyone here-custom creations or already-made cupcakes. The possibilities are endless for your next sugar high when you can select your cake, filling, and frosting. Lemon Pucker Cupcakes are their top seller.

Location: 830 N Spokane St #3, Post Falls, ID 83854, United States

Website: https://www.staciescakes.com/

Phone: +1 208-777-2253

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 9am-3pm, Sat 9am-12pm

A cupcake is like a little hug in a cup. They lift your spirits even on bad days. Once you are done peeling back the pretty, designer baking cup and tasting the frosting, it is difficult to remember any stressful experiences you had earlier. There is nothing like cupcakes to unwind from the world and indulge in delicious flavors.

It stirs up excitement the same way hearing the ice cream truck's tune comes around the corner as customers stand in line to receive a treat from a specialty cupcake shop. Even for a moment, cupcakes allow us to escape anything troubling that is going on in our lives.

