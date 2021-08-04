5 Best Cupcake Places in Hawaii

Jennie Brown/Unsplash

The American tradition of making a cake just for one person has become quite popular in the past few years. Cupcakes fascinate most people for a variety of reasons. The people adore cupcakes, buy cupcakes online, bake cupcakes at home, and stand in line at bakeries just for cupcakes.

1. Hokulani Bake Shop, Honolulu, Hawaii

Known for using quality ingredients, this Cupcake Wars winner prides itself on using fresh ingredients. With Grade A sweet cream butter, cane sugar, and fresh eggs, they create unique desserts such as Liliko (made with passion fruit puree and lemon zest cream cheese icing) and Shave Ice with Adzuki beans condensed milk. Enjoy a taste of heaven at Hokulani Bake Shop.

There will be nothing better than this! This bakery makes fresh, natural, and delicious cupcakes for all to enjoy, inspired by the island it rests on. Their Paradise Coconut Cupcake puts you in a Hawaiian mood: Served with a buttercream frosting as a topping, it is stuffed with coconut flakes.

Location: 500 Ala Moana Blvd #4b, Honolulu, HI 96813, United States

Website: https://www.hokulanibakeshop.com/

Phone: 1 808-536-2253

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 9am-2pm, Sat 10am-2pm

2. Patisserie La Palme D'Or, Honolulu, Hawaii

Located in midtown Philadelphia, La Palme D'Or Patisserie serves French pastries and desserts that are influenced by the Japanese and inventive teas and coffees. It can be found in the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

From their seasonal desserts to their buttery croissant sandwiches, they have something for everyone. Using only the finest ingredients, La Palme's desserts are made from scratch every day.

They combine French-style cuisine with Japanese craftsmanship on the islands. Cake items such as Sachertorte are only $4.50, Gateau Au Framboise is just $4.75, and Berry Cheesecake is only $4.50. Catering services are also available at La Palme. La Palme D'Or Patisserie also offers online ordering and reservations.

Location: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814, United States

Website: https://www.lapalmedorhawaii.com/

Phone: +1 808-941-6161

Store Hours: Fri-Wed 9:30am-7pm

3. cakeM, Honolulu, Hawaii

Beautifully decorated to resemble a Japanese cake shop, cakeM's specialties include Strawberry Shortcake, made with fluffy vanilla sponge, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. They also specialize in Chocolate Cake, consisting of chocolate sponge, rich ganache, chocolate cream, and Fruit Rollcake (a vanilla sponge, seasonal fruit, and fresh cream roulade) can be ordered whole or as individual servings. They say the cake is expensive but worth it because it's fresh, delicious, and of great quality.

Location: 808 Sheridan St SUITE 308, Honolulu, HI 96814, United States

Website: https://hellocakem-store.company.site/

Phone: +1 808-722-5302

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 10am-5pm

4. A Cake Life, Honolulu, Hawaii

The Cake Life bakeshop is a boutique bakery that offers traditional tiered cakes, cupcakes, wedding cakes, and other confections. This cake shop's owner and artist is Kristin Kato. The cakes she creates are custom-made for every occasion, such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and special occasions. It is a mix of the client's wishes and their imagination to design the cakes. Cakes are all unique and customized.

Their team is dedicated to making your special occasion cakes personalized. Each of their cakes is unique and designed to make you a perfect work of art.

All of their mini cakes come in round shapes. The Cake Life offers catering and takeout services.

Location: 2320 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826, United States

Website: acakelife.com

Phone: +1 808-542-0131

Store Hours: Tue 9am-5pm, Wed 9am-12pm, Thu-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-12pm

5. Cake Works, Honolulu, Hawaii

This famous cake shop specializes in various tasty sweets, such as cakes, cookies, macarons, and macaroni. It is owned and operated by Abigail Langlas, who also designs the cakes in this cake shop.

Originally from Hawaii, Abi enjoyed cake arts while living in Europe. A big part of her team's passion is creating custom designs for her customers. Chef Abi is involved in many aspects of her business: delivering cakes to customers, overseeing her expanding company, and mentoring her young staff. You might even find mini cupcakes at Cake Works that are perfect for dessert bars.

Find out what your cake preferences are and get a quote from a cake expert, Abigail Langlas. You can find everything you need for delicious cakes at Cake Works.

Location: 2820 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826, United States

Website: cakeworkshi.com

Phone: +1 808-946-4333

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 9am-4pm, Fri-Sat 9am-5pm

