Most Dangerous Prisons In The US: Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary

In the United States, there are over 1,833 state prisons, 117 federal prisons, and over 3,134 local jails. The State of Kansas is the fifth most dangerous state, there are over 7.05 crimes per 1,000 residents in Kansas State.

Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary is located in Leavenworth, Kansas. Leavenworth federal penitentiary is an all-male prison facility that has been used for keeping the most dangerous and violent criminals in the country. This facility is being run by the Federal Bureau of prisons, a division in the United States Department of Justice.

USP Leavenworth is a civilian facility that houses over 1,705 male inmates. Most people complicate this facility with the United States Disciplinary Barracks (USDB) which is a maximum-security facility for the Military.

Background of this Facility:

Leavenworth is one of the oldest facilities between three major prisons in Leavenworth County, Kansas. The prisons in this facility were used to build civilian penitentiaries.

Pete Earley was the first writer who unlimited access to the prison have described this prison in his book “The Hot House”

Even though Leavenworth is now a medium-sized security prison, it was one of the maximum-security federal prisons from 1903 to 2005.

The Design of the Prison:

Leavenworth prison facility is the first generation federal prison built-in 1913. Before this prison was constructed, the federal prisons were to be held in the state prisons. When Congress passed the law of federal prisoners being held in federals prisons.

The prison’s cellblock is rectangular shaped which is an idea taken from the Auburn correctional facility in New York.

Notable Inmates:

Duane Earl Pope: Duana served life imprisonment here until he was released in 2016. He was a bank robber and a top ten most wanted criminals on the FBI list. He killed three bank employees while robbing a bank in 1965.

Christopher Jeburk: Christopher was serving life imprisonment in Leavenworth unless he tried to escape for the third time. He is now in Atlanta serving his jail time in the Thomson prison facility. He was also a bank robber and FBI most wanted criminals.

Thomas Holden and Francis Keating: Holden died in 1953, Keating died in 1978. They stole millions of dollars of cash from banks in the 1920s to 1930s

Programs for the inmates in the USP Leavenworth:

Following are the programs inmates are thought of in the USP Leavenworth.

Drug education classes Non-residentials drug abuse program Residential drug abuse program GED High school diploma (via paid correspondence) English as a second language USP Leavenworth also conducts classes in vocational training in graphic art and custodial maintenance. Post-secondary program (via paid correspondence) Parenting and adult continuing education classes.

Other important facts you need to know about USP Leavenworth:

Frank Grigware was imprisoned for a train robbery, escaped from Leavenworth in 1910 with other five prisoners with a hijacked vehicle. The other five prisoners were captured but Grigware escaped to Canada. In 1916, Grigware became the mayor of Spirit River in Alberta.

On Sept. 5, 1930, a serial killer, Carl Panzram was hanged in Leavenworth for the death sentence.

The penitentiary also has a cemetery for the deceased prisons.

I hope this article helps you learn about the most dangerous prison in the United States. If you like this article, let us know in the comment section your opinions or experience about this prison.

