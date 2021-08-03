America’s Fastest Shrinking Cities: Huntington-Ashland

Huntington, WV

Huntington-Ashland

Huntington-Ashland, West Virginia is one of America’s Fastest Shrinking Cities. The population has been declining since 2010 and the only people moving to Huntington are retirees.

One reason for this could be the lack of employment opportunities in this area. The other reason could be that people are not satisfied with living in a rural environment such as Huntington-Ashland, which has no major metropolitan center or college town nearby.

A lot of residents in Huntington have been leaving because they don't want to live there anymore and it's hard to say what will happen next for this shrinking city.

About Huntington-Ashland

The metropolitan area of Huntington–Ashland is located in the Appalachian Plateau region of the United States. The "Tri-State area," as it is known locally, encompasses seven counties in three states: West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. The Tri-State region is situated along the banks of the Ohio River and has a population of 361,580 people. The region has a wide selection of outdoor activities to choose from.

It is one of just 26 large metropolitan regions in the United States where the population decreased by more than 4% between 2010 and 2019. During the same decade, the population of the United States increased by 6.3 percent.

Only 58 of the 383 major metro areas in the United States saw a negative natural population change during that decade, indicating that there were more deaths than births. The Huntington region was one of them, with a natural population drop of about 3,300 people during the last ten years. When you add in over 12,000 people who moved away during that period, Huntington-population Ashland's dropped by more than 15,000 people or 4.1 percent.

Let's look at some numbers from 24/7 Wall St.:

> 2010-2019 pop. change: -4.1% (-15,026)
> 2019 unemployment: 5.0% — 53rd highest out of 383 MSAs
> 2010-2019 employment change: -3.2% — 359th highest out of 383 MSAs
> 2019 median household income: $48,329 — 26.5% below national median
24/7 Wall St. looked at data from the US Census Bureau's Population and Housing Estimates Program to find America's fastest disappearing communities. The percentage change in total population from July 1, 2010, to July 1, 2019, was used to rank metropolitan statistical regions. The Census Bureau also provided data on population change owing to natural change (the net difference between births and deaths) and net migration. The Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey provided further information on median household income. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provided data on the yearly unemployment rate and changes in employment.
Demographics in this are
In 2018, the MSA had a population of 352,823 people and 136,769 homes. The MSA was 93.9 percent White, 2.6 percent African American, 0.1 percent Native American, 0.5 percent Asian, 0.1 percent Pacific Islander, 0.1 percent of other races, and 1.8 percent of two or more races. One percent of the population was Hispanic or Latino of any race.
Time to check to local income
In the MSA, the typical family income was $45,535. The MSA has a per capita income of $25,801. 18.2 percent of the population lives in poverty, with 23 percent of children and 11 percent of elderly falling into this category.

