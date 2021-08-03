Most Dangerous Prisons In The US: USP Allenwood

Tom Blackout/Unsplash

In the United States, crime is a reality. In the United States, there are 1,833 state prisons, 110 federal prisons, 1,772 juvenile correctional facilities, 3,134 local jails, 218 immigration detention facilities, and 80 Indian Country jails, as well as military prisons, civil commitment centers, state psychiatric hospitals, and prisons housing nearly 2.3 million people.

It's no secret that some of those jails are secure, while others are rife with riots, killings, and other heinous acts. In this article, we look at USP Allenwood, one of the most high-security facilities in the United States.

USP Allenwood

The United States Penitentiary, Allenwood (USP Allenwood) is a federal prison in Pennsylvania with a high level of security. The Federal Bureau of Prisons, a component of the United States Department of Justice, operates the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex (FCC Allenwood).

FCC Allenwood is located on US Route 15 near White Deer, Pennsylvania, about midway between Williamsport and Lewisburg and 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, the state capital.

Background:

The Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex (FCC), which was opened in 1993, houses USP Allenwood. It has a Special Management Unit (SMU), a multi-level program that teaches self-discipline, pro-social ideals, and the capacity to cohabit well with people from different geographical, cultural, and religious backgrounds. SMUs are restricted programs that are used to confine and regulate convicts who have demonstrated that they can be managed.

Notable Inmates:

Howard Mason (serving a life sentence for racketeering charges and ordering the murder of a New York City police officer)

Louis Daidone (serving a life sentence for murder, murder conspiracy, racketeering, and loansharking)

Somali pirate leader Mohamud Salad Ali (serving a life sentence for hijacking a civilian yacht)

James Eagan Holmes (serving 12 life terms for the 2012 Aurora, Colorado shooting).

Educational Opportunities:

Literacy, GED (in English and Spanish), and English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) programs are all available at USP Allenwood.

Advanced GED, GED, pre-GED, and Special Learning Needs classes are available.

There's also a parenting program and Adult Continuing Education (ACE) programs.

Paid correspondence programs are offered for high school diplomas and post-secondary studies.

Other Facts That Are Good To Know:

Two-person cells are used to hold inmates.

Within 14 days after their arrival at USP Allenwood, all prisoners must arrange a required, comprehensive physical examination. Laboratory tests, hearing and vision screening, dental examination, medical history, and physical examination may all be part of this evaluation.

Inmates at USP Allenwood can get psychiatric, psycho-educational, and consulting treatments. New convicts' psychological needs are assessed by psychologists, who then provide crisis intervention services and other therapeutic techniques to meet their requirements.

