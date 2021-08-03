5 Best Burrito Places in West Virginia

Kashish Lamba/Unsplash

It is impossible to turn a burrito into a snack. Compared to tacos, burritos are rather large. In contrast, the former is eaten as a full meal, while the latter is simply a snack, and you need to eat several of them to make up for a full meal. Served in a large wheat tortilla, this Burrito provides a huge serving of double fillings that fill up the entire meal.

A few differences can also be seen in the components of the filling. Typically, tacos have a meat filling and are encased in warm corn tortillas. If you want, you can have pulled pork, chicken, or any other meat, however, it is rather limited to one sort of meat.

A Burrito is ideal for those who like to consume a healthy variety of foods; it can have rice, beans, meat, vegetables, cheese, all rolled up in a flour tortilla. In West Virginia, Burrito is treated as a staple, and the restaurants listed under make the tastiest Burrito you'll ever have.

1. Black Bear Burritos, Morgantown, West Virginia

Indeed, Black Bear Burritos does not claim to have authentic Mexican cuisine, but reviewers certainly agree that the unique menu offerings sound delicious. Choose from the Build Your Burrito option, or go for the Slow Burn, which combines steak with Sriracha refried beans on a flour tortilla with melted cheddar, cilantro rice, and sautéed bell peppers.

Those burritos drenched in Thai peanut sauce are a true craving-inducer, packed with pineapple, broccoli, and your choice of meat. Hot sauce is meant to be sweet for some palates, but this might be a little too much for some palates. The Sergeant Pepper's, which mixes red beans, rice, and kiwi salsa, may seem a bit out of the ordinary, but the flavors all work together.

Location: 3119 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505, United States

Website: blackbearburritos.com

Phone: +1 304-777-4867

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-9pm

2. Maria's Taqueria, Shepherdstown, West Virginia

Taqueria Maria's blends quaintness, speed, and deliciousness. There are crunchy fish tacos, big burritos with house-made queso, and traditional tacos on the chalkboard menu. There are both carnivore and herbivore options, so everyone can find something they love.

Location: 108 E German St, Shepherdstown, WV 25443, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 304-876-3333

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-9pm

3. Black Sheep Burrito, Charleston, West Virginia

Among Black Sheep Burrito's many flavors is the Seared Tuna burrito, the tastiest dish at Charleston and Huntington locations. In addition to the tuna, it consists of wasabi-and-cashew sauce, spring onions, a fried wonton, sesame and ginger aioli, carrots, and daikon (a radish type relish) as well. It is the highlight of everyone's meal who orders it.

Location: 702 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301, United States

Website: https://blacksheepwv.com/

Phone: +1 304-343-2739

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-3pm

4. QDOBA Mexican Eats, Morgantown, West Virginia

Located in Morgantown, West Virginia, QDOBA Mexican Eats serves delicious Mexican food with a friendly staff. In this eatery, you can design your meal from a selection of healthy ingredients, so it's not a typical fast-food chain. Among the menu items freshly made each day are burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, and soups. If you're craving something special, their homemade guacamole is excellent.

Location: 386 Patteson Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505, United States

Website: qdoba.com

Phone: +1 304-598-5555

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-7pm

5. Mi Concina de Amor, Charleston, West Virginia

Over three generations, Mi Concina de Amor in Charleston, WV, has served authentic Mexican food using local ingredients and family recipes. In addition to enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, tacos, and house-made guacamole, you can mix and match several dishes. After you've finished the large amounts, try the sopaipilla, a puff pastry topped with honey, or the apple or cherry empanada.

Location: 711 Bigley Ave, Charleston, WV 25302, United States

Website: https://wvmexicanfood.com/

Phone: +1 304-205-5461

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri 11am-10pm, Sat 12pm-10pm

Mexico's authentic food is a culinary experience. One of the best burrito places in West Virginia will never disappoint you, but choosing one may prove challenging. Mexican food, composed of freshly prepared vegetables, meat, and spices, is a real stomach-pumping treat.

