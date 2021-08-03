5 Best Burrito Places in Wisconsin

Creative Headline/Unsplash

It's a world filled with tortillas, margaritas, enchiladas, and more. Wisconsin has you covered if you're looking for an authentic Mexican restaurant with a simple menu and ambiance. These 5 Mexican restaurants offer traditional Mexican cuisine, including burritos and hot tortillas.

1. La Rosita, Monona, Wisconsin

Rice is a welcome addition to burritos, but the taste of crisp lettuce and salty, greasy chorizo without the added carbs is unmatched. At La Rosita, our recommended grocery store, you will find that kind of service.

The steak is both delicious and moreish in this restaurant without being weighed down with fat or tendon that has not been trimmed. They also offer cecina - dried salted meat, which can be difficult to locate.

Your burrito will taste great when washed down with a fresh papaya juice, then finished with one of the many varieties of tamarind ice pops available in Mexico.

Location: 6005 Monona Dr, Monona, WI 53716, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 608-221-2203

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-9pm

2. Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The best Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee is Guanajuato. Guests can enjoy large portions for reasonable prices at this laid-back Mexican restaurant. You will find everything you need for a delicious Mexican dinner here, from nachos to quesadillas to burritos.

A burrito at Guanajuato in Bay View will cost between $6.75 and $7.75 - with a choice of chicken, steak, pork, ground beef, or shredded beef. They have 10 different types of burritos. You can get a large burrito dinner for $10.95 here, and the burritos are often $1-2 cheaper than similar restaurants.

Location: 2317 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207, United States

Website: guanajuatomke.com

Phone: +1 414-482-2269

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 10am-9pm, Fri-Sat 10am-10pm

3. Café Corazón, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

With three locations in Milwaukee, Cafe Corazón knows how to do wet burritos right. You will be served beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime crema after choosing your meat. Putting a finishing touch on the burrito, more lime crema is drizzled over it. A stellar burrito to one's taste was the main goal of George and Wendy Mireles when they opened Café Corazon in Milwaukee in 2009.

In addition to its three locations, their burritos and other specialties still satisfy hungry diners, and the restaurant is consistently praised. This top-rated burrito, made with local and fresh ingredients, can be customized to your specifications. Every item on Wendy's menu is sourced locally, whether from her family farm, other area farms, or the cafe's urban garden.

Location: 2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207, United States

Website: corazonmilwaukee.com

Phone: +1 414-544-2774

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 12pm-8pm, Fri 12pm-9pm, Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

4. Mr. Señor's, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

It is obvious from its name that Mr. Senor's big burrito is big. Truly, it is quite impressively sized. Even though some places claim "burritos the size of your head," Mr. Senor's offers a delicious, gigantic burrito that's a bit unusual for a storefront pop-up off North Avenue that stays open late.

Served on a vast flour tortilla, this giant burrito comes with various meats, sauces, toppings (cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream), and a choice of sauce.

Location: 2335 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 414-550-8226

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 12pm-9pm, Sat 6pm-12am

5. El Senorial, Kenosha, Wisconsin

In Kenosha, El Senorial offers amazing food and excellent service. There's no better place to meet friends than at a restaurant with endless chips and salsa. You get plenty of good food for a reasonable price.

Create your tacos to feel more in control. One of the town's most authentic Mexican spots, El Senorial is a popular destination. While its burritos may not be the most authentic item in true Mexican cuisine, they remain the best around.

They tend to cost around $7 for lunch or $12 for dinner, and there are diverse burritos such as regular, bean, suizo, bean and avocado, con chorizo, and de lengua (tongue).

Location: 4311 52nd St, Kenosha, WI 53144, United States

Website: https://m.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 262-764-7736

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-10pm

You can either crash in one of these places or stay home and have your burrito delivered. No matter what, it will be good because all burritos are always good, and you should consume them whenever possible in life.

