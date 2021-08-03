5 Best Burrito Places in Wyoming

Ryan Concepcion/Unsplash

Wyoming was once a thoroughfare for Native people migrating south, and among those migrants were the Mexicans who brought with them authentic and delicious recipes. You'll be satisfied with hefty and tasty burritos, whether you want guacamole and pork or a tasty taco salad.

There are some great Burrito eateries in Wyoming where you can find them.

1. Michael's Tacos, Cody, Wyoming

Wyoming's bustling town of Cody offers the best burritos in the state. Among the many choices, you'll find at Michael's Tacos in Cody are enchiladas, tacos, and huge burritos covered with flavorful, tasty sauces. Served here are only the freshest of ingredients.

An unassuming cantina with locally sourced ingredients makes it one of Wyoming's best-kept secrets. Burritos this big are served on plates almost as big as they are, and they are so delicious that people keep returning.

In Wyoming, you can choose from a seemingly endless number of ways to build a burrito. To begin, you can choose between shredded chicken, ground beef, cured chicken or beef, pork, avocado, shrimp, chorizo shredded pork, or carnitas. After that, you can choose a red sauce, a white sauce, or a green sauce. Flavor abounds in each of them.

Your perfect burrito will be accompanied by lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and sour cream to create an impressive meal. The deep-fried ice cream is the perfect dessert to finish your meal. Having a dessert after an indulgent meal makes for a wonderful ending to the meal.

Location: 702 Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY 82414, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 307-587-5527

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-7pm

2. Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Jackson, Wyoming

There is no better place to satisfy your hunger for Mexican food if you've had enough of the wagyu steaks and smoked trout found at so many resorts in town. There is not too much rice in these burritos; they're stuffed silly with shrimp and steak seasoned with salt and pepper. Take a sip of a margarita to finish it off.

A visit to Fiesta Mexican Restaurant after a day spent on Jackson's slopes is a perfect way to quench your burrito craving. There are not many cheap items here, but they are served in good portions, and the simple menu items are a nice departure from all the resort food surrounding the area.

The burritos in this place are good but don't mind the atmosphere. There is nothing fancy about it.

Location: 975 Alpine Ln #3, Jackson, WY 83001, United States

Website: http://www.fiestamexicanrestaurantjh.com/

Phone: +1 307-264-1750

Store Hours: Thu-Tue 11:30am-3pm/5:30pm-9pm

3. Sweet Melissa's, Laramie, Wyoming

A sweet burrito that consists of sweet potatoes, black beans, and pepper jack is Sweet Melissa's best-selling item, according to the restaurant's menu. Next, it's topped with sour cream, lime juice, and scallions and enshrouded with green chili.

Location: 213 S 1st St, Laramie, WY 82070, United States

Website: https://www.sweetmelissacafe.com/

Phone: +1 307-742-9607

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

4. The Merry Piglets, Jackson, Wyoming

Asada Burritos are served at this charming Tex-Mex restaurant that customers have voted among the best they have had. Excellent, nicely seasoned skirt steaks are described as being generously portioned.

As well as onions, black beans, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo, a flour tortilla has black beans, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. The green chili and homemade queso sauce are your choices.

Location: 160 N Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001, United States

Website: merrypiglets.com

Phone: +1 307-733-2966

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11:30am-10pm

5. Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson, Wyoming

A stop at Pica's is a must when you're ski touring or hiking in Jackson Hole. All of the menus is great, but the burritos stand out as they're made wet for an additional $2 with romaine lettuce and enchilada sauce, tortillas smothered in cheese, salsa fresco, and sour cream.

Pro tip: Wet burritos made from chicken tinga are a local favorite.

Location: 1160 Alpine Ln, Jackson, WY 83001, United States

Website: https://www.picastaqueria.com/

Phone: +1 307-734-4457

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

Now that you've seen the list, you know where to go to find Mexican food. Enjoy the most delicious burrito you've ever had.

