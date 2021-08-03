5 Most Dangerous Areas in Hawaii

Like in every other area there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in Hawaii. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Honolulu according to the research from areavibes.

#1 Airport, Honolulu, HI Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes
Screenshot from Areavibes

The rate of crime at airports is 107 percent greater than the national average.

Airport has a violent crime rate that is 12% higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 20 risk of becoming a victim of crime in an airport.

The airport is safer than 0% of Hawaii's cities.

Honolulu's crime rate has risen by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/honolulu-hi/airport/crime/

#2 Wahiawa, Honolulu, HI Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes
Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate in Wahiawa is 91% higher than the national average.

Wahiawa's violent crime rate is 4% higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 22 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Wahiawa.

Wahiawa is safer than only 3% of Hawaii's cities.

Honolulu's crime rate has risen by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/honolulu-hi/wahiawa/crime/

#3 Waianae, Honolulu, HI Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes
Screenshot from Areavibes

Waianae has an 84 percent higher crime rate than the national average.

Waianae's violent crime rate is on par with the national average.

You have a 1 in 22 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Waianae.

Waianae is safer than only 6% of Hawaii's cities.

Honolulu's crime rate has risen by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/honolulu-hi/waianae/crime/

#4 Kalihi-Palama, Honolulu, HI Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes
Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate in Kalihi-Palama is 84 percent higher than the national average.

The number of violent crimes in Kalihi-Palama is on par with the national average.

You have a 1 in 22 probability of becoming a victim of crime in Kalihi-Palama.

In Hawaii, Kalihi-Palama is safer than 9 percent of the cities.

Honolulu's crime rate has risen by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/honolulu-hi/kalihi-palama/crime/

#5 Mokapu, Honolulu, HI Crime

Screenshot from Areavibes
Screenshot from Areavibes

The rate of crime in Mokapu is 83 percent greater than the national average.

Mokapu has a 1% lower rate of violent crime than the national average.

You have a 1 in 22 probability of becoming a victim of crime in Mokapu.

Mokapu is safer than 11% of the Hawaiian cities.

Honolulu's crime rate has risen by 3% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/honolulu-hi/mokapu/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas nearby.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/honolulu-hi/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

Comments / 0

Community Policy