5 Most Dangerous Areas in St. Louis

Maxim Hopman/Unsplash

About St. Louis

St. Louis is the second-largest city in Missouri, and the second-largest city in the United States. It is located on the western bank of the Missouri River, at the junction of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. The city proper had an estimated population of around 300,000 people in 2019, while the bi-state metropolitan area, which extends into Illinois, had an estimated population of over 2.8 million people, making it Missouri's largest metropolitan area, Illinois' second-largest, the Great Lakes Megalopolis' seventh-largest, and the United States' 20th-largest.

Like in every other city there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in St. Louis. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in St. Louis according to the research from areavibes.

#1 Peabody-Darst-Webbe, St. Louis, MO Crime

The crime rate in Peabody-Darst-Webbe is 420 percent higher than the national average.

Peabody-Darst-Webbe has 1189 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a 1 in 8 probability of becoming a victim of crime in Peabody-Darst-Webbe.

Peabody-Darst-Webbe has a lower crime rate than 13% of Missouri cities.

The city of St. Louis has seen a 5% spike in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/st.+louis-mo/peabody-darst-webbe/crime/

#2 Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis, MO Crime

The crime rate in Old North Saint Louis is 459 percent greater than the national average.

Violent crime is 958 percent higher in Old North Saint Louis than the national average.

You have a 1 in 8 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Old North Saint Louis.

Old North Saint Louis is safer than only 2% of Missouri cities.

The city of St. Louis has seen a 5% spike in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/st.+louis-mo/old+north+saint+louis/crime/



#3 Wells-Goodfellow, St. Louis, MO Crime

The crime rate in Wells-Goodfellow is 397 percent higher than the national average.

Wells-Goodfellow had 945 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a 1 in 9 probability of becoming a victim of crime in Wells-Goodfellow.

Wells-Goodfellow is safer than only 12% of Missouri cities.

The city of St. Louis has seen a 5% spike in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/st.+louis-mo/wells-goodfellow/crime/

#4 Academy, St. Louis, MO Crime

The average crime rate in the academy is 322 percent higher than the national average.

Academy has 920 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Academy.

Academy is safer than 26 percent of Missouri cities.

The city of St. Louis has seen a 5% spike in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/st.+louis-mo/academy/crime/



#5 Hamilton Heights, St. Louis, MO Crime

The crime rate in Hamilton Heights is 312 percent greater than the national average.

Hamilton Heights has a violent crime rate that is 911 percent higher than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Hamilton Heights.

In Missouri, Hamilton Heights is safer than 29% of the cities.

The city of St. Louis has seen a 5% spike in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/st.+louis-mo/hamilton+heights/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/st.+louis-mo/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

