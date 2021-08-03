Aurora, CO

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Aurora

About Aurora

The City of Aurora is a Home Rule Municipality in the Colorado counties of Arapahoe, Adams, and Douglas. Aurora is a significant city in the Front Range Urban Corridor, located directly east of Denver. It is one of the primary cities of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area and a major city of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area. In the 2010 census, the city's population was 325,078 people, making it Colorado's third most populated city. Aurora's population has risen to 387,377 people in the last decade, making it the 52nd most populated city in the United States.

Like in every other city there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in Aurora. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Aurora according to the research from areavibes.

#1 Lynn Knoll, Aurora, CO Crime

The crime rate in Lynn Knoll is 394 percent greater than the national average.

Lynn Knoll has 789 percent more violent offenses than the national average.

You have a 1 in 9 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Lynn Knoll.

Lynn Knoll is safer than less than 1% of Colorado cities.

Aurora has seen a 2% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/aurora-co/lynn+knoll/crime/

#2 Sunny Vale, Aurora, CO Crime

Sunny Vale has a 118 percent higher crime rate than the national average.

Sunny Vale has 608 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a 1 in 19 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Sunny Vale.

Sunny Vale has a lower crime rate than 34% of Colorado cities.

Aurora has seen a 2% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/aurora-co/sunny+vale/crime/

#3 Chambers Heights, Aurora, CO Crime

The crime rate in Chambers Heights is 313 percent greater than the national average.

Chambers Heights has 592 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Chambers Heights.

Chambers Heights is a neighborhood in the city of Chambers.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/aurora-co/chambers+heights/crime/

#4 Utah Park, Aurora, CO Crime

Utah Park has a 301 percent higher crime rate than the national average.

Utah Park has 542 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a 1 in 11 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Utah Park.

Utah Park is safer than only 7% of Colorado's communities.

Aurora has seen a 2% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/aurora-co/utah+park/crime/

#5 Delmar Parkway, Aurora, CO Crime

The crime rate on Delmar Parkway is 309% greater than the national average.

Delmar Parkway has 509 percent more violent offenses than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Delmar Parkway.

Delmar Parkway is safer than only 5% of Colorado cities.

Aurora has seen a 2% decline in crime year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/aurora-co/delmar+parkway/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/aurora-co/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

