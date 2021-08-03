3 Movies that were filmed in Hialeah

Taylor Harding/Unsplash

Hialeah is a beautiful city that is also known as "The City of Progress".

Hialeah is home to a population of 233,339 which includes the highest percentage of Cubans and Cuban Americans in the nation and this is the sixth-largest city in the state of Florida. The city's economy is mainly based on national retailers.

This beautiful city has been a great location for many movies and a few of them are listed below.

MIA-mi (2015)

A comedy-drama, written and directed by Yesenia Lima.

The story revolves around four young adults who are living in different places in Miami where the city is filled with drug dealers, daytime crimes, and so on. The lives of these four people connect with each other at some point in life while living in this city. Even though the city they live in is a place that many crimes take place, that same city teaches them what is life and they later start to feel the city as their home. Do you think your city is also your home?

Filming locations

Hialeah, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA

Let It Ride (1989)

An action-comedy based on Jay Cronley's book "Good Vibes" and the movie is directed by Joe Pytka.

A cab driver who used to do gambling and destroy his money stops his bad habit as he promised to his wife that he would never gamble again. But suddenly, he comes across a tape that his best friend made saying that he has a tip on a horse race and also that the friend is so sure about the tip as well. The cab driver forgets the promise he made and heads to the race track hoping to win using the tip that was in the tape. When the driver's friend reminds him about the promise, the cab driver says that risks should be taken in life and asks him to let it ride and both are hoping for a win. Do you think the horse that they gambled on would win?

Filming location

Hialeah, Florida, USA

The White Rose (1923)

A romantic drama, written and directed by D.W. Griffith.

Joseph, a young man who believes that he is a noble person as he is a Southern aristocrat. Joseph graduates from a seminary school where his diploma is considered more valuable than a regular diploma and a career are already being assigned for him. But before accepting the responsibilities of his new job, Joseph decides to explore the world a little bit as he is curious about what's happening out there. After exploring many cities he finally lands in New Orleans and there lies a reason that could completely change his life. In New Orleans, Joseph meets a girl named Bessie. Bessie is the complete opposite of Joseph in everything as she is poor and she is an orphan, she is not educated at all and she is very poor. But none of these stop Joseph from attracting Bessie. They start spending time together and Bessie loves to listen to whatever Joseph has to say about the world. She started seeing the world through his words. When the time for Joseph's departure gets closer, suddenly Bessie gets to know that she is pregnant with Joseph's child. Do you think her pregnancy would stop Jacob from leaving New Orleans?

Filming locations

Bayou Teche, Louisiana, USA

Hialeah, Florida, USA

The Champ (1979), Fireball Jungle (1968), Hialeah (2016), Hurricane Flora (2021) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Do share with us if you know more…

