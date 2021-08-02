Tallahassee, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Tallahassee

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoEnC_0bEuoOZg00
Taylor Harding/Unsplash

Tallahassee is an amazing city that is filled with great architectural buildings and also a city with a beautiful skyline.

Tallahassee is the capital city of the state of Florida and also the eighth-largest city in the state by being home to a population of 181,376. The city's economy is mainly based on the companies such as Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, The Municipal Code Corporation, and the State Board of Administration of Florida. Due to its beauty, the city has a considerable amount of tourist attractions as well.

This beautiful city has provided great locations for many movies and a few out of the list are mentioned below;

Recount (2008)

A historical drama, written by Danny Strong and dir by Jay Roach. This great movie has won ten awards including three Primetime Emmys.

A dramatic illustration of the 2000 presidential election of the United States of America where the presidentship was oscillating between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

In November 2007, Al Gore becomes the president defeating George Bush but later he has been informed that there have been some irregularities with the vote-counting in the state of Florida. Two democratic strategists named Ronald Kalin and Michael Whouley rush to Florida to investigate the matter of voting faults. Finally, in December 2007, the supreme court upholds the vote count in the state of Florida and gives the presidency to George W. Bush.

If you are curious about the confusion that happened back in the 2007 election, this is a must-watch for you.

Filming locations

Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Tallahassee, Florida, USA

American Paradise (2011)

An action-thriller drama, written by Rich Dye, Lukie Lopez, and directed by Blake Feldman.

Russ, Weber, Lindsay, Ashley, Coreen, Kristen, Fig, and Logan are a group of college students who don't want to be responsible with their lives and also these youngsters are looking forward to enjoying life when they can. As a result, they end up camping in the woods and they also think that they're living the best days of their lives. Also, these teenagers consume alcohol and drugs as well as they are often up for meaningless and spontaneous sex as well. While they are enjoying the camp, they get to face a series of unfortunate events that makes everyone left terrified where they come across a sadistic killer. The group who previously wanted only the joy, now finding ways to save their lives. Do you think this group of teenagers would be able to escape from the killer?

Filming locations

Tallahassee, Florida, USA

ADHD: Not Just for Kids (2017)

A documentary on adult ADHD starring Travis Gudgeon, written and directed by Michael McNamara.

This movie was made to disprove the myths about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Most people think this disorder affects only children and that less attention is the reason for hyperactivity in children. But adults and teenagers also could suffer from this disorder and can go years without diagnosing and that is a major problem in today's world as well. The movie talks about the importance of diagnosing and treating this adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as it could lead to serious psychological issues later.

Filming locations

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tallahassee, Florida, USA

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), Something Wild (1986), Night Falls on Manhattan (1996), Slacker Uprising (2007), I Dared You! Truth or Dare Part 5 (2017) are some more of the other movies and documentaries that have been filmed in this great city. Have you seen any of the above-mentioned movies? Do share with us if you know more…

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tallahassee,_Florida

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1000771/?ref_=ttloc_loc_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2094760/?ref_=tt_urv

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6734430/?ref_=ttloc_loc_tt

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
20490 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Massachusetts State

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Massachusetts

As the seasons change, Massachusetts' landscape and wildlife can be explored and discovered in their ever-changing form. There are several dangerous animals in Massachusetts, and you can find information about them here.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to so many frightening creatures. There are all kinds of animals in Louisiana, from tiny bugs to extinct reptiles that weigh over 600 pounds. The most dangerous creatures in Louisiana are snakes, spiders, and insects - animals that many people fear. There are also terrifying black bears and turtles with prehistoric looks. Here are 5 of the most dangerous animals in Louisiana!Read full story
Louisiana State

Best Burger Bars in Louisiana

One of the more creative restaurant burger options features two meat patties of premium Angus Beef, which are slathered with onion, pickles, and American cheese can be found in this store. It's the namesake dish, The Company Burger.Read full story
Kansas State

5 Best Burger Bars in Kansas

While the classic burger has been a staple in America for over a century, new and inventive approaches to cooking burgers have increased in popularity. In Kansas, you'll discover extraordinary selections. In this article, we've highlighted the top 5 burger joints in the state.Read full story
4 comments

5 Best Cupcake Places in North Carolina

Time to pull out the forks! All occasions call for a delicious cake of any shape, size, and flavor. Although cakes are perfect for different events, finding a cake shop dedicated to the craft is hard. Delicious baked goods are one thing Southerners excel at. These bakeries in North Carolina offer some truly delectable concoctions.Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Cupcake Places in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is often associated with sandy beaches. In these charming Colonial towns, you will find remnants of bygone ages, as well as summer fun at the seaside. Despite being one of the smaller states, Rhode Island has several large cities, including its capital, Providence.Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Best Burger Bars in Massachusetts

Massachusetts isn't just known for seafood and Fluff. Their smoked meats cover the spectrum, just like any respectable state. If you're seeking a change of pace, you'll enjoy these five great burger bars in the Commonwealth.Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

5 Best Burger Bars in Maryland

Burger joints have appeared in every nook and cranny of the town. They can be found almost anywhere. In many cases, having an abundance of options is considered a positive thing. That may be true, but every once in a while, having too many options will cause you to stress, and in the end, you may make bad decisions. The top five burger bars to check out in Maryland are listed below. To avoid confusion, we have narrowed it down for you.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy