3 Movies that were filmed in Tallahassee

Tallahassee is an amazing city that is filled with great architectural buildings and also a city with a beautiful skyline.

Tallahassee is the capital city of the state of Florida and also the eighth-largest city in the state by being home to a population of 181,376. The city's economy is mainly based on the companies such as Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, The Municipal Code Corporation, and the State Board of Administration of Florida. Due to its beauty, the city has a considerable amount of tourist attractions as well.

This beautiful city has provided great locations for many movies and a few out of the list are mentioned below;

Recount (2008)

A historical drama, written by Danny Strong and dir by Jay Roach. This great movie has won ten awards including three Primetime Emmys.

A dramatic illustration of the 2000 presidential election of the United States of America where the presidentship was oscillating between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

In November 2007, Al Gore becomes the president defeating George Bush but later he has been informed that there have been some irregularities with the vote-counting in the state of Florida. Two democratic strategists named Ronald Kalin and Michael Whouley rush to Florida to investigate the matter of voting faults. Finally, in December 2007, the supreme court upholds the vote count in the state of Florida and gives the presidency to George W. Bush.

If you are curious about the confusion that happened back in the 2007 election, this is a must-watch for you.

Filming locations

Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Tallahassee, Florida, USA

American Paradise (2011)

An action-thriller drama, written by Rich Dye, Lukie Lopez, and directed by Blake Feldman.

Russ, Weber, Lindsay, Ashley, Coreen, Kristen, Fig, and Logan are a group of college students who don't want to be responsible with their lives and also these youngsters are looking forward to enjoying life when they can. As a result, they end up camping in the woods and they also think that they're living the best days of their lives. Also, these teenagers consume alcohol and drugs as well as they are often up for meaningless and spontaneous sex as well. While they are enjoying the camp, they get to face a series of unfortunate events that makes everyone left terrified where they come across a sadistic killer. The group who previously wanted only the joy, now finding ways to save their lives. Do you think this group of teenagers would be able to escape from the killer?

Filming locations

Tallahassee, Florida, USA

ADHD: Not Just for Kids (2017)

A documentary on adult ADHD starring Travis Gudgeon, written and directed by Michael McNamara.

This movie was made to disprove the myths about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Most people think this disorder affects only children and that less attention is the reason for hyperactivity in children. But adults and teenagers also could suffer from this disorder and can go years without diagnosing and that is a major problem in today's world as well. The movie talks about the importance of diagnosing and treating this adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as it could lead to serious psychological issues later.

Filming locations

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tallahassee, Florida, USA

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), Something Wild (1986), Night Falls on Manhattan (1996), Slacker Uprising (2007), I Dared You! Truth or Dare Part 5 (2017) are some more of the other movies and documentaries that have been filmed in this great city. Have you seen any of the above-mentioned movies? Do share with us if you know more…

