The Most Dangerous Animals in Ohio: 6 Creatures You Should Definitely Stay Away From

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zm7xy_0bEDyMIP00
Ed van duijn/Unsplash

When we think of Ohio, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cornfields, or maybe football. But there are many other things that make this state so unique. For instance, there are some really dangerous animals in Ohio that you should avoid at all costs.

While Ohio may seem safe on the surface, there are a few animals that you should be aware of, like spiders, snakes, and other reptiles. In this article, we'll be talking about the dangerous animals that inhabit Ohio, and how to avoid them.

Northern Copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix)

Copperheads are some of the most dangerous animals in Ohio. While they are similar to other snakes, they have a distinct hourglass pattern on their skin which is very easy to identify. Copperheads are about as thick as your thumb and can grow up to 3 feet long. They have an average life span of 10 years, but many don't make it past their 2nd year.

Copperheads live mainly in the Appalachian Mountains, but they can also be found throughout Ohio. They are nocturnal and solitary creatures that usually spend the day hiding out under rocks. Their favorite eating spots include dense brush piles, abandoned mines, rock ledges

Black Widow Spiders (Latrodectus mactans and L. variolus)

Black widows are one of Ohio's most dangerous animals because they're highly venomous and often found indoors. These spiders have a black coloring with an orange or red hourglass on their abdomen to help distinguish them from other spider species. They can grow up to 3 inches long, and they release venom when threatened. Females will often eat the male after mating in order to secure a food supply for their eggs.

Black widows prefer dark, dry areas like shady porches and garages. They spin webs that are funnel-shaped – an easy way to identify them! Like many other spiders, black widows will release silk so they can easily climb up walls or objects nearby to escape predators

Recluse Spiders ( Loxosceles reclusa and L. rufescens)

Recluse Spiders are one of the more dangerous animals in Ohio because it can inflict a very harmful bite that causes tissue damage, scarring, and even death. They are also commonly known as fiddle-back spiders or brown recluse spiders because their coloring is usually dark brown with violin-shaped markings on their backsides.

Recluse spiders are usually very skittish and will flee at the first sign of danger. However, they can also be found in homes when seeking a mate or food. They typically build their webs near woodpiles and areas where outside elements like rainwater tend to collect.

Common Snapping Turtle (Chelydra serpentina)

Common snapping turtles are one of Ohio's most dangerous animals because they're known to swim and climb underwater. But what makes them so unique is that they have a very strong bite – their jaws can crack through turtle shells! They can grow up to 20 inches in size, but this large reptile only weighs around 20 pounds when fully grown.

Snapping turtles are solitary animals that spend most of their time in the water or on land. They can be found in Ohio's lakes, ponds, and rivers. The larger snapping turtles tend to stay near the bottom of bodies of water, while smaller ones like to bask on logs and rocks

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake (Sistrurus catenatus)

The massasauga is an endangered species that can be found throughout Ohio. It's one of the more dangerous animals in Ohio because it only has 3½ hours worth of venom. This rattlesnake will release this venom when threatened, but rarely attacks humans unless provoked.

Massasaugas are shiny black and have a white stripe on their sides. They can grow up to 20 inches long and have 4-6 rattles on their tail. Massasaugas are expert hunters who prefer to eat mice, squirrels, rabbits, insects, and salamanders.

Timber Rattlesnake (Crotalus Horridus)

While the timber rattlesnake isn't native to Ohio, it can often be found in places like fishing ponds and lakes. But because they're so well camouflaged, many people don't realize how dangerous they are. This rattlesnake's coloring blends really well with its surroundings, which makes it hard to see.

Timber rattlers are gray with rows of darker gray or black squares along their backs. They also have a little orange "button" on each side of their tail that is used to warn predators they're dangerous. The timber rattlesnake can grow up to 3 feet long, but they weigh around 25 pounds when fully grown.

Final Thoughts

All of these animals are dangerous in their own way. So remember to keep an eye out for these and other types of wildlife while you're outside this summer! Now it's time for you to let us know in the comments what other dangerous animals you know.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Source: https://www.journeyingtheglobe.com/dangerous-animals-in-ohio/

Comments / 31

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
20490 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Massachusetts State

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Massachusetts

As the seasons change, Massachusetts' landscape and wildlife can be explored and discovered in their ever-changing form. There are several dangerous animals in Massachusetts, and you can find information about them here.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to so many frightening creatures. There are all kinds of animals in Louisiana, from tiny bugs to extinct reptiles that weigh over 600 pounds. The most dangerous creatures in Louisiana are snakes, spiders, and insects - animals that many people fear. There are also terrifying black bears and turtles with prehistoric looks. Here are 5 of the most dangerous animals in Louisiana!Read full story
Louisiana State

Best Burger Bars in Louisiana

One of the more creative restaurant burger options features two meat patties of premium Angus Beef, which are slathered with onion, pickles, and American cheese can be found in this store. It's the namesake dish, The Company Burger.Read full story
Kansas State

5 Best Burger Bars in Kansas

While the classic burger has been a staple in America for over a century, new and inventive approaches to cooking burgers have increased in popularity. In Kansas, you'll discover extraordinary selections. In this article, we've highlighted the top 5 burger joints in the state.Read full story
4 comments

5 Best Cupcake Places in North Carolina

Time to pull out the forks! All occasions call for a delicious cake of any shape, size, and flavor. Although cakes are perfect for different events, finding a cake shop dedicated to the craft is hard. Delicious baked goods are one thing Southerners excel at. These bakeries in North Carolina offer some truly delectable concoctions.Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Cupcake Places in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is often associated with sandy beaches. In these charming Colonial towns, you will find remnants of bygone ages, as well as summer fun at the seaside. Despite being one of the smaller states, Rhode Island has several large cities, including its capital, Providence.Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Best Burger Bars in Massachusetts

Massachusetts isn't just known for seafood and Fluff. Their smoked meats cover the spectrum, just like any respectable state. If you're seeking a change of pace, you'll enjoy these five great burger bars in the Commonwealth.Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

5 Best Burger Bars in Maryland

Burger joints have appeared in every nook and cranny of the town. They can be found almost anywhere. In many cases, having an abundance of options is considered a positive thing. That may be true, but every once in a while, having too many options will cause you to stress, and in the end, you may make bad decisions. The top five burger bars to check out in Maryland are listed below. To avoid confusion, we have narrowed it down for you.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 31

Community Policy