5 Best Burrito Places in South Carolina

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7Tpb_0bEDF6Zv00
Davey Gravy/Unsplash

Burritos are essentially tortillas and fillings - beans, rice, protein, or whatever else - wrapped together into a meal. Although elements of the formula haven't changed much, there are still plenty of variations. Burritos vary, from large overstuffed burritos popularized by the chain Chipotle to subtler burritos based on different ingredients.

South Carolina is home to several popular places that offer their variations. Check them out bellow:

1. Tacos Nayarit, Columbia, South Carolina

It all began with humble beginnings for Tacos Nayarit. It began as a food truck and turned into a brick-and-mortar that offers burritos, tacos, and gorditas the way Chipotle does.

Try the shredded beef burrito and wash it down with a not-too-sweet horchata and a churro.The restaurant is not a fanciful, sit-down spot, rather it offers a make-your-own burrito option.

Enjoy a burrito, taco, or gordita with a churro and the best horchata you've ever had.

Location: 1531 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC 29223, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 803-814-0727

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

2. Java Burrito Company, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Burrito bar at Java Burrito allows customers to customize their burritos exactly the way they like them. You can make the perfect burrito to suit your taste buds at this Hilton Head restaurant's burrito bar, which has a huge variety of delicious options.

Location: 1000 William Hilton Pkwy Suite J6, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, United States

Website: https://www.javaburrito.com/

Phone: +1 843-842-5282

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 7:30am-9pm

3.Taco Bartina, Charleston, South Carolina

The Taco Spot only offers three burritos for more than $7.75 each. In that range, you can score a big blackened fish or pan-seared fish burrito. Chicken roasted, chicken blackened, and seasoned ground beef are all popular choices. The all-in cost of a burrito is $15 - and it includes just about everything you could want in a tortilla. You can order take-out or delivery for a minimum charge of $25.

Location: 1301 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407, United States

Website: tacobartina.com

Phone: +1 843-225-7426

Store Hours: Mon 11am-9:15pm, Tue-Sun 10am-9:15pm

4. Home Team BBQ, Charleston, South Carolina

Home Team BBQ provides cures for hungry Charlestonians craving burritos.There's nothing better than the meat-centric breakfast burrito stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, carnitas, black beans, tots, salsa verde, salsa roja, queso and pork cracklings when you think what to get for brunch. You can enjoy the famous BBQ burrito for lunch or dinner.

There are two delicious options here: pulled pork or chicken with mashed potatoes, slaw, creamed corn, and red BBQ, along with a flour tortilla. If you're a true barbecue lover, consider upgrading to brisket for an additional dollar.

Location: 1205 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407, United States

Website: hometeambbq.com

Phone: +1 843-225-7427

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-12am

5. Real Mexico Restaurant, Columbia, South Carolina

There are comfortable outdoor tables at the Real Mexico Restaurant, where you can enjoy traditional Mexican meals and margaritas.

Located in South Carolina, it is one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Bean dip and the grande chipotle quesadilla are among the specialties at Real Mexico Restaurant.

They also specialize in a burrito with various options: Shrimp Burrito, Loco Burrito, California Burrito, Fajita Burrito, and Burrito Deluxe. You can choose from a variety of other dishes at Real Mexico Restaurant. For $2, they serve chicken/steak enchiladas and their famous fajitas enchiladas. You can end your meal with their cajeta-filled churros. It is the right option to meet your personal needs if you want a relaxing spot in Columbia.

Location: 2421 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210, United States

Website: https://realmexicorestaurant.com/

Phone: +1 803-750-8990

Store Hours: Tue-Sun 11am-9pm

These restaurants that topped our list take it seriously when they make their burritos. They know exactly what does burrito means. If you haven't yet, we suggest you try them for yourselves. There is nothing worse than being in South Carolina but not finding time to get to these places. Experiences like this will remain with you forever.

