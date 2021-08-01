5 Best Burrito Places in Oklahoma

Frank Alarcon/Unsplash

There is so much more to Mexican food than just tacos that might come to mind when you think of it. The taco is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Mexican food. If you're searching for authentic Mexican flavors, Oklahoma has them all, including specially Burritos.

If you feel like eating some rice, beans, cheese, chicken, or beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo with your tortilla, the burrito is sure to satisfy you. If you make one yourself, you can control exactly how much each ingredient goes into it and what proportions apply.

There are times when you don't have time for that. Or, you don't have the skills to make it yourself. It takes a lot of skill, after all. That's where these five best burrito places come in.

1. Cali Burrito, Lawton, Oklahoma

Lawton's favorite burrito restaurant also hails from the West Coast, Cali Burrito Express. The owner's knowledge of what makes a great burrito comes from his Mexican mother and Californian upbringing.

Fresh ingredients are used in each item, from taco salad to burritos, so you can make them just the way you want them. In addition to all of this, the Burrito California can be ordered with a choice of meat, fries, bacon, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and the secret chipotle sauce.

Location: 514 SW 10th St, Lawton, OK 73501, United States

Website: caliburritoexpress.com

Phone: +1 580-595-7257

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10am-9pm, Sat 10am-8pm

2. Burrito Grill in Blanchard, Oklahoma

As the company's slogan states, "Home of the 1 pound Burrito." You can order a burrito made from rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, salsa, and whatever meat you like. If you're seeking a low-carb version, you can also choose a bowl.

Location: 215 W Veterans Memorial Hwy, Blanchard, OK 73010, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 405-485-3020

Store Hours: Wed-Sat 11am-8:30pm

3. OSO Paseo, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

In Oklahoma City, you can find a non-traditional version of a burrito called the Left Coast Burrito. In addition to grilled shrimp, steak, tater tots, and queso. It is praised by those who have tried it as hearty, filling, and insist they would order it again.

Location: 603 NW 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, United States

Website: osopaseo.com

Phone: +1 405-309-8226

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri 11am-11pm, Sat 10am-11pm, Sun 10am-9pm

4. Taqueria Sanchez, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Taqueria Sanchez stands tall among Oklahoma City's burrito eateries in Corbin Hills, a neighborhood loved by burrito lovers. As a newcomer to OKC, Jason Campbell was looking for "real tacos." He started Taqueria Sanchez.

They serve amazing tacos for $1 and burritos for $4, and they never have a line—probably because they constantly stay in the same spot. Off-cuts like the juicy Cabeza (braised cow head), lengua (beef tongue), and beef cheek are bundled in a warm, pliable tortilla with rice and beans.

Although the restaurant's tacos are fantastic, some of its biggest fans say the real draw is its huge, cheap, delicious burritos. Pick one up from this O.C. taco truck.

Location: 4011 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, United States

Website: https://m.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 405-520-3553

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-12am, Fri-Sat 11am-1am

5. Pepe Delgados, Norman, Oklahoma

Your mouth waters just thinking about this burrito, which further prompts you to transfer to the University of Oklahoma. There is nothing better than the Burrito Loco--a giant burrito topped with fresh ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado. The Pepe Delgados team is well-versed in what they do.

Location: 786 Asp Ave, Norman, OK 73069, United States

Website: pepedelgados.com

Phone: +1 405-321-6232

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-9pm

There is a great deal of authentic Mexican cuisine in Oklahoma, along with mouthwatering Tex-Mex. There's something for everyone in Oklahoma. Refer to this guide when you want to try the best burritos together with your family and friends. You will never regret it. That's a guarantee!

